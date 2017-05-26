ICC Champions Trophy: I do not feel any nervousness here in England, says Virat Kohli

The Indian captain also said that the squad is more focused on the tournament.

The Indian captain sounded very optimistic

What’s the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli has issued a strong statement on behalf of his team days after Machester was rocked by a bomb blast.

Kohli was defiant in his tone and played down all ‘security concerns’ surrounding the tournament after the Indian team landed in England.

“I don’t feel any nervousness; I saw life resume pretty normally, and that’s always a healthy sign. That’s very reassuring. I’m sure the whole squad feels that way and I’m not at all nervous about being in England — and I’m excited to play the tournament. What happened here was really saddening and very disturbing for everyone, especially in a place like England, (which) has not had many of these incidents in the past,” Kohli said.

The Details

The Indian captain also said that he and his entire team is focusing on the tournament and that there was no time to brood over security concerns which are anyways not in their hands.

He also maintained the tournament and the game remains paramount and for a squad as a whole, there is nothing to be disturbed about.

Incidentally, the BCCI had raised security concerns with the ICC following the attacks but apparently the Board and the players have been explained about the security arrangements and it has calmed all the teams.

In case you didn’t know...

Twenty-two people including children were killed in a blast at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, just moments after the concert of US singer Ariana Grande concluded. This prompted the UK government to increase the security levels to the highest possible rating. It also sparked off speculations surrounding the participation of teams for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

However, the ICC was quick to respond and the chairman of the ICC's anti-corruption and security unit, Ronnie Flanagan has said that the teams and spectators can come and enjoy the tournament without any safety threats. He has also said that the tournament should go on as ‘we cannot yield to terrorists’.

Also, the ICC is briefing all the teams about the dos and don'ts during the tournament and Kohli too spoke about the guidelines which they received.

What's next?

The ICC seems pretty confident about the security arrangements and the fact that the teams too have been taken into confidence bodes well for the tournament.

However, there will be immense pressure on the ICC and the UK government to not blink even once during the tournament as the stakes a very high and there can no chances taken with respect to security arrangements for both the players and the audiences.

All eyes will be glued to the stadiums as the first warm-up match begins today between Australia and Sri Lanka.

Author's Take

The statement made by Virat Kohli pretty much sums up the environment around the tournament and the fact that while the teams are jittery, they are quite confident about the security arrangements.

Also, the ICC deserves plaudits for swooping into action and making sure that they win the confidence of participating nations and the audiences.