ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing Afghanistan's squad

Vignesh Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
49   //    22 Apr 2019, 23:50 IST

Gulbadin Naib will be looking to make a good impression following his appointment as captain.
Gulbadin Naib will be looking to make a good impression following his appointment as captain.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board have announced their 15-man provisional squad for the World Cup 2019 as follows:

Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The change in captain from Asghar Afghan to Gulbadin Naib was the controversial change weeks ahead of the World Cup, with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi questioning the timing of the decision. Asghar had led them since mid-2015 after Nabi had stepped down, and had overseen their winning the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier as well as their first ever Test match win against Ireland.

Rashid and Nabi's criticism of the timing was not meant as a slight on Naib, but it seemed they wanted to highlight how the move to replace him was indicative of external interference. Replacing long-standing captains just before a major tournament has also rarely worked for other teams before; think Eoin Morgan replacing Alastair Cook weeks before the 2015 World Cup and England crashing out of the group stage after.

With that being said, the squad named reflects continuity in selection and a belief in experience, with most of these players part of the same squad that won the 2018 Qualifier and regularly featuring in Afghanistan's ODI squads.

Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Asghar Afghan form the team's batting core and are expected to score a bulk of the team's runs. Shahzad's aggressive approach as opener is balanced by the accumulative approach of Asghar and Rahmat.

The large contingent of all-rounders and bowlers reflects an emphasis on bowling teams out, with Nabi, Rashid, Gulbadin, Samiullah Shenwari and Aftab Alam all selected. Nabi, Gulbadin and Rashid are guaranteed selections in the playing XI, with Nabi playing as batting all-rounder and Rashid and Gulbadin playing as bowlers first.

Mohammad Nabi's experience will be crucial during the World Cup.
Mohammad Nabi's experience will be crucial during the World Cup.

Hamid Hassan's selection comes as a surprise as his last appearance for Afghanistan was in 2016 and he has not played an international match in close to two years. However, his return will strengthen a pace bowling attack consisting of Hassan, Dawlat Zadran, Naib and Aftab Alam.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the other spinner selected alongside Nabi, Rashid, and Shenwari.

How Afghanistan perform at the World Cup will come down how effective their bowlers are at taking wickets during the middle overs. A dependence on Shahzad for fast starts may haunt them as the tournament progresses, and a reliance on the spin bowling of Mujeeb Nabi, and Rashid may also be detrimental in the long run, even though their bowling will prove more useful on the drier pitches expected towards the middle of the summer.

Prediction: Will likely not make it past the group stage, but anything is possible with this team.



Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Mohammad Nabi Gulbadin Naib ICC ODI Cricket
