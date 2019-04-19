×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing Pakistan's squad

Vignesh Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
19 Apr 2019, 00:49 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed will lead a fit and confident side
Sarfraz Ahmed will lead a fit and confident side

The Pakistan Cricket Board have announced their 15-player provisional squad for the World Cup 2019 as follows:

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Sohail.

Mohammad Hafeez has been selected subject to fitness and Imad Wasim has been given time to clear a fitness test to ensure selection following a recurrence of his knee problems.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Haris Sohail are the only remaining players from Pakistan's 2015 Cricket World Cup team, with Junaid Khan and Mohammad Hafeez having withdrawn due to injury.

The team selected is a mix of youth and experience, with Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan and Mohammad Hasnain appearing in their first World Cup. The majority of them have been been playing consistently for the past two years, lending a continuity to team selection that is rarely seen in Pakistan cricket.

Pakistan will also be taking confidence from their last tournament in England, where they won the 2017 Champions Trophy with many of the same players who will be traveling again to the country in May.

Zaman, Imam, Babar, Sarfraz and Malik will form the batting core in the playing XI, with the team dependent on Zaman for an aggressive start. The lack of a power hitting option towards the end of an innings is a concern for them, with Asif Ali and Umar Akmal not considered for the provisional squad.

Sarfraz is the only wicket-keeper selected, with Mohammad Rizwan missing out despite impressing with two centuries and decent wicket-keeping in the recent one-day series against Australia. However, it is that performance, along with his excellent fitness standards, that will keep Rizwan in contention should injury arise.

Hasan Ali plays as the main strike bowler and can also hit the ball a long way if needed.
Hasan Ali plays as the main strike bowler and can also hit the ball a long way if needed.
Advertisement

Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain and Junaid Khan have been selected as the main pace bowling options. Hasnain impressed more with his pace than his wickets during the Australia series, while Junaid and Shaheen offer a left arm angle and have performed well over the past one year.

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan have been selected as the main spin-bowling and all-round options, but whether they both play together or only one does, would be down to the conditions. Shadab currently appears to be the primary all-rounder due to Imad's fitness concerns.

Mohammad Amir was not considered because of his lack of wickets since the 2017 Champions Trophy. Since his three-wicket haul of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in that match, Amir has picked just five wickets in two years at an average of 92.60.

With Junaid and Shaheen impressing during that time, Amir was always likely to be omitted despite an economy of 4.58. Amir's role in the team was never to stop the batsmen from scoring runs; it was to take wickets.

The biggest concerns appear to be a lack of power hitters as well as fitness and injury problems, along with an unhealthy reliance on their bowling attack.

Pakistan will have the benefit of acclimatizing earlier to English conditions than other teams, with an ODI series against England and warm-up matches against county sides before the start of their World Cup campaign. The England series is also an opportunity for Amir and Asif Ali to impress the selectors and remain in consideration, as the squad named is not set in stone until May 23.

Prediction: Pakistan would be competing for a semi-final spot with South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand and Bangladesh.



Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Sarfraz Ahmed Mohammad Amir
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who are the biggest game-changers for Pakistan?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the event
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 4 teenagers we might see in action
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Strongest Pakistan Playing XI
RELATED STORY
PCB announce captain for Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup, Team Stats: Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Former captain backs Pakistan to end India's World Cup streak
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us