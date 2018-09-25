Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: List of Probable Players to be part of the Indian Squad

vinayak roy chowdhry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
122   //    25 Sep 2018, 15:55 IST

In India, cricket is not a game, but a religion; something very integral and natural to Indian culture. Children start playing with the bat and ball from a very young age, often running away from schools and colleges and playing cricket by bunking classes.

It seems to have become a way of expressing ourselves, just the way Football is in Europe and South America.

There are many players today, who have shown immense potential and great temperament, but unfortunately, have not been part of the regular Indian team.

This would give a good headache to the Indian selectors ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, as it would be quite a task to select a squad of 15 members out of a big pool of deserving candidates.

Let us have a look at 30 probable players who could make it to the World Cup squad.

Openers

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

Enter cap
Top left to bottom right: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan

Pretty obvious, isn't it? Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have a proven track record of doing well at the top and with their understanding along with the history of partnerships in ICC Tournaments and Asia Cup, they both are certainly India's first choice openers.

KL Rahul has been exceptional for India in all the formats, and as someone who can very quickly adapt to different formats and situations of the game, KL stands as the third opener, who can replace either of the openers if need be.

The advantage of having a KL Rahul or a Mayank Agarwal in the side is that they can bat at any of the top 4 positions and therefore, can open, bat at number 3 if Virat is injured or a wicket is lost early while the ball is swinging, they can be sent in to face the swing and also bat at number 4 after Virat.

Mayank Agarwal has been the most consistent top order batsman in domestic 50 over tournaments as well as List A cricket. His perseverance and persistence can enable him to secure a position in the International side.

