ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa have unveiled their kit for the tournament

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
165   //    19 Apr 2019, 05:52 IST

South Africa have unveiled their kit for the upcoming World Cup
South Africa have unveiled their kit for the upcoming World Cup

What's the story?

South African Cricket Team has unveiled a new kit that the team would be sporting in the upcoming World Cup. The new outfit was released today after the squad for the World Cup was announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The background

Earlier today, the CSA had announced the South African team which would be taking part in the World Cup. Following the announcement, a new kit has also been unveiled which would make its debut at the World Cup which is scheduled to start from May 30th in England and Wales.

The details

South Africa have been in excellent form and successful in most of the bilateral tournaments they have been a part of in recent times. There would be a lot of expectations surrounding the Proteas who have usually done well at the World Cup but faltered at the important stages. With a balanced squad set to travel to England, South Africa are definitely a contender for the title and it needs to be seen whether they would lay their hands on the trophy.

Having announced their 15-man squad, CSA revealed their kit for the upcoming World Cup. The front of the jersey is light green in color while the arms are in dark green with a tinge of black in it. The kit has surely excited that the fans of the team.

What's next?

South Africa would take on hosts and tournament favorites England in the first game of the ICC World Cup on May 30th. The team has been the perennial under-achievers in the tournament as they have always failed to clear the important stages of the ICC tournaments. With a good squad getting ready for the World Cup, South Africa has a realistic chance of emerging victorious at the tournament.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket Dale Steyn Faf du Plessis
Fetching more content...
