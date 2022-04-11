ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Papua New Guinea vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with Oman at the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 on Wednesday. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Papua New Guinea are placed last in the points table of the league. They have played 17 games so far, having managed to win just one.

PNG suffered a heavy loss against Scotland in their previous fixture. Bowling first, the PNG bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Scottish side posted 284 on the board, losing three wickets. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they were bundled out on 122 to lose the game by 162 runs.

Oman, on the other hand, are the table-toppers with 36 points to their name. They have won 17 of their 29 games.

Oman lost to Scotland in their last game, which was a hard-fought contest. After electing to bat first, the Scottish side were knocked over on 215. Oman bowlers bowled brilliantly but their batters failed to back up their bowlers. They ultimately knocked lost the game by four runs.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Oman, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: April 12th 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface is expected to assist spinners from both sides as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Probable XIs

Papua New Guinea

The bowlers struggled against the Scottish side in their last match. Sese Bau was the standout batter, who top-scored with 29 runs.

Probable XI

Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai (wk), Alei Nao, Semo Kamea

Oman

The bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Fayyaz Butt finishing with three wickets. Jatinder Singh and Ayaan Khan scored 50s. However, Oman batters failed to hold their nerves in the end as they lost the game by four runs.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Papua New Guinea vs Oman Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. Batters from both sides failed to contribute and will need to step up in their upcoming clash on Tuesday.

Oman look a settled unit and are likely to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Oman to win this encounter.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Assad Vala to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far