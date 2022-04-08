ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Papua New Guinea vs Scotland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Papua New Guinea will take on Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this encounter.

Papua New Guinea are reeling at the bottom of the table of the World Cup League 2019-23. They have only managed to win a single game out of 16. They faced Nepal in their previous fixture of the World Cup Super League Two 2019-23 and suffered a loss.

After being asked to bat first, the PNG batters struggled as they managed to score only 173 in their 50 overs. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as Nepal chased down the total in 37 overs to win the game by seven wickets.

PNG will be eager to register their second win in the league.

Scotland, on the other hand, have played 12 games so far. They have won seven games and lost three, with two being washed out. They haven’t had much game time in recent times and their last assignment was the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE.

They did qualify for the Super 12s but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost every game. They will be looking to start off with a win in the upcoming World Cup League Two 2019-23.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, Match 1, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23only managed

Date and Time: April 9, 2022, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners might come into play as the pitch tends to get a bit slower as the game progresses.

Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 24 and 35 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Probable XIs

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala top-scored with 45 for them as they posted 173 against Nepal. Charles Amini picked up two wickets but PNG failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Riley Hekure, Sese Bau, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Simon Atai (wk), Kabua Morea

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer will be leading the Scottish side in the World Cup Super League Two 2019-23. The likes of Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross and George Munsey will play key roles for them.

Probable XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Match Prediction

Papua New Guinea have featured in a number of games in recent times and it will help them while they face Scotland on Saturday, who haven't had any game time in recent times.

They have experienced players on their side and it will come in handy in the upcoming World Cup Super League Two 2019-23.

Scotland have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Scotland to win this encounter.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

