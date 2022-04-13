ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Papua New Guinea vs Scotland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Papua New Guinea will take on Scotland in the next fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will continue to host the games.

Papua New Guinea’s struggles continued in the league after they suffered another loss in their previous game against Oman. It was their 17th loss of the campaign and they have managed to win only a single game so far.

Batting first, the Papua New Guinea side scored 224 in their 50 overs, losing nine wickets. It was a decent total but the bowlers failed to back up their batters as Oman chased down the total comfortably to win the game by seven wickets.

Scotland, on the other hand, have played 14 games so far. They have won nine matches, lost three, and have 20 points to their name. They beat Oman in a close-fought game in their last fixture.

The Scottish batters struggled against Oman’s bowling attack as they were bundled out on 215 in the last over. What followed was a brilliant bowling display from the Scottish side as they knocked Oman over on 211 to win the game by four runs.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, Match 4, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23.

Date and Time: April 13th 2022, Wednesday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 24 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Probable XIs

Papua New Guinea

Charles Amini scored a fifty but lack of support from the other batters resulted in them scoring only 224 in their 50 overs. Semo Kamea picked up two wickets with the ball but the rest of the team failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total against Oman.

Probable XI

Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Tony Ura (wk), Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Simon Atai, Alei Nao, Semo Kamea, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure.

Scotland

On the back of a fifty from George Munsey (62), Scotland posted 215 on the board. Adrian Neill and Hamza Tahir picked up three and two wickets respectively to help them knock over Oman on 211 and win the game by four runs.

Probable XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland Match Prediction

Papua New Guinea continue to struggle in the league while Scotland have been brilliant in their last two games. They will be looking to carry their winning momentum forward in this game.

Papua New Guinea will need to be at their best to challenge the Scottish side on Wednesday. However, Scotland look like a more settled unit and we expect them to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Scotland to win this encounter.

Papua New Guinea vs Scotland live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

