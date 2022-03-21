ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, PNG vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

PNG will square off against Nepal in the 72nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this potentially exciting contest on Tuesday.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, lost 14 games in a row to start their campaign. But on Saturday, March 19, they snapped their losing streak with a six-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After electing to bat first, UAE could only manage to score 147 despite Rohan Mustafa’s 88-run knock. While Alei Nao picked up four wickets, Chad Soper accounted for three scalps. Riley Hekure also got two important wickets.

Thereafter, PNG tracked down the target in 36.2 overs. Skipper Vala’s unbeaten 97-ball knock off 68 balls helped his team win the game comfortably.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, meanwhile, are placed sixth in the table with 10 points from 11 matches. They will go into the game after a 99-run loss at the hands of the UAE on Monday, March 21.

After being asked to bat, the UAE put up a respectable score of 202 for nine on the board. Mustafa top-scored for them with a 73-ball 60 before being dismissed by Sompal Kami.

Nepal found themselves in all sorts of trouble in their run-chase after losing wickets at regular intervals. Lamichhane and Co. were eventually bowled out for 103 in 35.1 overs.

PNG vs Nepal Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, Match 72, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 22, 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

PNG vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has been a decent one for batting, but bowlers have also had their say. The pacers will get the advantage off the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

PNG vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 29-degree Celsius mark. Players need to stay hydrated to survive the heat of Dubai. The humidity will be in the 30s.

PNG vs Nepal Probable XIs

PNG

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Simon Atai (wk), Sese Bau, Kabua Morea

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Bikram Sob, Pawan Sarraf

PNG vs Nepal Match Prediction

Having lost their previous game to the UAE by a big margin, Nepal will be desperate to make a comeback. PNG will go into the next game on the back of a win, but may find it tough to beat Nepal.

Lamichhane’s men will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

PNG vs Nepal live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

