ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, Scotland vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Scotland will square off against Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 fixture. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host this exciting contest.

Scotland are placed second in the points table. They have won ten off a total of 15 games so far and have 22 points to their name. They defeated Papua New Guinea comprehensively in their last game.

After electing to bat first, the Scottish side posted 287 in their 50 overs, losing five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over Papua New Guinea on 164 to win the game by 123 runs.

They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Oman, meanwhile, have played 30 games so far and won 18 of them. They have 38 points to their name. They beat Papua New Guinea convincingly in their previous fixture.

Batting first, PNG scored 224 in their 50 overs. Oman picked up nine wickets in the process.

Jatinder Singh led the charge with the bat as he scored a brilliant ton to help his side get across the line with seven wickets in hand. They will be eager to retain their top spot.

Scotland vs Oman Match Details:

Match: Scotland vs Oman, Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: April 15, 2022, Friday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Scotland vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent track. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of the innings as the ball comes nicely onto the willow.

The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Scotland vs Oman Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 27 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs Oman Probable XIs

Scotland

Fifties from Kyle Coetzer (74), Richie Berrington (56) and Michael Leask (50*) helped them post 287 on the board. Gavin Main picked up a fifer as it helped them knock over Papua New Guinea on 164 to win the game by 123 runs.

Probable XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir

Oman

Bilal Khan picked up three wickets as they restricted Papua New Guinea to 224 in their 50 overs. Jatinder Singh scored a fantastic ton and remained unbeaten on 118 to help his side get over the line in the 45th over to win the game by seven wickets.

Probable XI

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Fayyaz Butt, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Shoaib Khan

Scotland vs Oman Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their last game. They are confident and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect a cracking contest on Friday when both these sides meet in Dubai.

Scotland have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Scotland to win this encounter.

Scotland vs Oman live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

