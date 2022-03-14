ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, UAE vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

UAE will square off against PNG in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this exciting contest.

UAE, led by Ahmed Raza, are placed third in the table with 16 points from 14 matches and a net run rate of 0.193. They defeated Namibia by 43 runs in their previous match on March 12.

After being put in to bat first, the UAE scored 348 for three on the back of centuries from Chirag Suri and Vriitya Aravind. Opening batter Muhammad Waseem also scored a handy 83-ball 78, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Namibia scored 305 runs but couldn’t pass UAE’s total.

Opening batter Craig Williams top-scored them with an 84-ball knock of 79 but his knock went in vain. PNG, led by Assad Vala, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with losses in all 12 of their matches in the championship. They lost to Oman by three wickets in their previous match on October 1.

After opting to bat first, PNG scored 150 in 43.2 overs. Skipper Vala top-scored for them with a 78-ball 62, decorated with six fours.

Oman chased down the target in 35.5 overs. Aqib Ilyas scored 56 off 77 balls and took his team home. Kabua Morea picked up a five-wicket haul for PNG but it wasn’t enough for his team to get over the line.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, Match 67, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 15, 2022, Tuesday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

UAE vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tends to be a good one for batting. It’s generally a high-scoring venue due to the short boundaries.

But the spinners are most likely to come into play and shot-making may not be all that simple. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

UAE vs PNG Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be hot throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will go up to as high as 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 20s. Players need to stay hydrated during the course of the game.

UAE vs PNG Probable XIs

UAE

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

PNG

Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Damien Ravu, Kabua Morea

UAE vs PNG Match Prediction

The UAE have done well in the tournament under Ahmed Raza’s leadership. Having beaten Namibia in their previous game, the UAE will be high on confidence.

They are the firm favorites to win their next game on Tuesday.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter

UAE vs PNG Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

