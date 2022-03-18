ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, UAE vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

PNG will square off against the UAE in the 70th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2019-23. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this potentially exciting contest on Saturday.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, have had a disastrous campaign thus far. Having lost all 14 of their matches, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.630.

PNG will go into the game on the back of a two-wicket loss to Nepal on March 16. Batting first, PNG put up a decent score of 204 for eight on the board. Charles Amini top-scored for them with a 82-ball 59, laced with seven fours.

Thereafter, Nepal chased down the target with four balls left. Norman Vanua, Alei Nao and Riley Hekure picked up two wickets apiece.

The UAE, led by Ahmed Raza, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with 20 points from 16 matches. They defeated Nepal by 48 runs in their previous game on Friday, March 18.

After electing to bat first, the UAE were bowled out for a mere 168 in 46.3 overs. Chundangapoyil Rizwan and Rohan Mustafa each scored 40 runs to guide their team to a respectable score. Sompal Kami picked up four wickets for Nepal.

Thereafter, the UAE shot Nepal out for 120 in 35.1 overs. Basil Hameed picked up four wickets for the UAE.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, Match 70, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 19, 2022, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

UAE vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been a fairly sporting one over the years. The pacers have extracted bounce while the spinners have played a big role as well.

Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

UAE vs PNG Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 24-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

UAE vs PNG Probable XIs

UAE

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

PNG

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri, Chad Soper, Dogodo Bau (wk), Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Simon Atai, Alei Nao

UAE vs PNG Match Prediction

PNG have looked clueless in the tournament thus far. They are still searching for their first win and it won’t be easy against Ahmed Raza and Co.

UAE are firm favorites to win their next match.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter.

UAE vs PNG live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

