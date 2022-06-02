ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, UAE vs Scotland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

UAE will take on Scotland in Match 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, Texas, on June 3.

UAE have played 20 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 so far. They have won 10 games and lost eight, with one ending in a tie and another being washed out due to rain.

With 22 points to their name, they are placed third in the table. They will face Scotland and the United States later in this phase and will look to grab two points by first beating Scotland on Friday.

Scotland, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with 28 points. They have played 19 games so far, winning 13. The Scots have lost only four games, with two being washed out.

They have matches against Namibia and Nepal scheduled later in this month and will look to gain some momentum while facing UAE in their next ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 fixture. They certainly start as the favorites against UAE on Friday.

UAE vs Scotland Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Scotland, Match 5, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2019-23

Date and Time: June 3rd 2022, Friday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland

UAE vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moosa Stadium is a batting-friendly track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The average score at this venue is 230. Fans can expect a high-scoring game on Friday.

UAE vs Scotland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Pearland is expected to range between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Friday.

UAE vs Scotland Probable XIs

UAE

Probable XI

Vriitya Aravind (wk), Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza (c), Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

Scotland

Probable XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Alasdair Evans, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Chris Greaves

UAE vs Scotland Match Prediction

Both sides will look to come out hard and take the two points that are up for grabs on Friday. Scotland look strong on paper as compared to UAE and should be able to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: Scotland to win this encounter.

UAE vs Scotland telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

