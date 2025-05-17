ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League Two will continue from Saturday, May 17 onwards. Constituting the 12th round of the tournament, the upcoming ODI tri-series will be played between Canada, Oman and hosts United States.

Ad

As many as six matches will be played in the series, marking matches 68 to 73 of the World Cup League Two cycle. Each team will face each other twice in a double round-robin format and all matches will be hosted by the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

As of now, the USA team is ranked second on the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two points table, securing 11 wins and sustaining five defeats from 16 matches. Canada is ranked third on the eight-team table, garnering 20 points from 16 games, while Oman is placed fourth on the list with 18 points from as many matches after the first 11 tri-series rounds.

Ad

Trending

The top four teams on the points table at the end of the entire League Two will qualify for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, which itself serves as the final pathway for the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

USA Cricket announced its 15-player squad back in April. Cricket Canada and Oman Cricket also unveiled their respective squads over the course of the last week.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all timings are in IST)

Saturday, May 17

Ad

Match 68 – United States of America vs Canada, 7:30 PM

Monday, May 19

Match 69 – Oman vs Canada, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, May 21

Match 70 – United States of America vs Oman, 7:30 PM

Friday, May 23

Match 71 – Oman vs Canada, 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 25

Match 72 – United States of America vs Canada, 7:30 PM

Tuesday, May 27

Match 73 – United States of America vs Oman, 7:30 PM

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in the USA can catch live streaming of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Willow TV. Fans in India can catch all the live action on the FanCode app and website.

Ad

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Full squads

USA

Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Smit Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar and Juanoy Drysdale

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Anop Ravi, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskaran Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Mansab Gill, Nicholas Kirton, Parveen Kumar, Pargat Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva (wk) and Yuvraj Samra

Ad

Oman

Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla (vc), Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Hammad Mirza, Pruthvi Machhi, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmad, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Mujib Ali, Aryan Bisht, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, and Muzahir Raza

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️