ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The 13th round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will continue between the Netherlands, Nepal and hosts Scotland. Six matches will be played in the series, with each team facing each other twice in a double round-robin format.

Scott Edwards will lead the Dutch side, while Rohit Paudel has been named as Nepal's skipper for the tournament. Richie Berrington will lead hosts Scotland in all four matches.

The Netherlands cricket team is placed second on the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two points table, having secured 12 wins and six defeats from 20 matches. They head into this event with three wins and a loss in their last four games.

Scotland are placed fourth in the eight-team standings with nine wins, five losses and two no results from 16 matches. They have garnered 20 points so far. Nepal, on the other hand, is ranked at the bottom of the points table with just two wins and eight defeats from 12 matches.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, June 2

Match 74 – Scotland vs Nepal, 3:30pm

Wednesday, June 4

Match 75 – Netherlands vs Nepal, 3:30pm

Friday, June 6

Match 76 – Scotland vs Netherlands, 3:30pm

Sunday, June 8

Match 77 – Scotland vs Nepal, 3:30pm

Tuesday, June 10

Match 78 – Netherlands vs Nepal, 3:30pm

Thursday, June 12

Match 79 – Scotland vs Netherlands, 3:30pm

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 will be available for fans in India on the FanCode app and website.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27: Full squads

Netherlands

Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Noah Croes, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (c), Ben Fletcher, Viv Kingma, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Paul Van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd and Vikram Singh.

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Jasper Davidson, Olly Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Mackenzie Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Charlie Tear and Mark Watt.

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Anil K Sah, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Gulshan K Jha, Dipendra S Airee (vc), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Lalit N Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav and Rijan Dhakal.

