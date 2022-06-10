ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Nepal vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will take on USA in the next fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 on Saturday. The Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston will be hos this contest.

Nepal have played 13 games in the league so far and managed to win six of those. They have 12 points to their name. The side faced Oman in their previous fixture and suffered a loss in a closely-fought contest.

Oman, batting first, posted 211 on the board, losing eight wickets. The Nepalese batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were bundled out on 198, falling short by 13 runs. The side will look to turn the tables around against USA on Saturday.

USA, on the other hand, have managed to win 10 games so far. They have 20 points under their belt after they grabbed two points after beating Oman comprehensively in their previous game.

After being asked to bat first, the USA batters contributed heavily as they posted 323 on the board. The bowlers then backed up their batters as they bowled brilliantly and knocked over Oman on 209 to win the game comprehensively by 114 runs. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

Nepal vs USA Match Details:

Nepal vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2019-23, Match 3

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, Saturday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

Nepal vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at Prairie View Cricket Complex is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas consistently to restrict the opposition to lower totals.

Nepal vs USA Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston is expected to range between 26 and 37 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Nepal vs USA Probable XIs

Nepal

In their last game against Oman, Karan KC picked up a fifer, which helped his side restrict Oman to 211 in their 50 overs. Aarif Sheikh scored 66 but lacked support from the other end as Nepal were bundled out on 198, losing the game by 13 runs.

Probable XI

Sunil Dhamala, Subash Khakurel, Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Karan KC, Sushan Bhari

USA

On the back of centuries from Sushant Modani (111) and Monank Patel (130), USA posted a mammoth total of 323 on the board. Ali Khan bowled beautifully and finished with figures of 5/20 as USA knocked over Oman on 209 to win the game by 114 runs.

Probable XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Rahul Jariwala, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron, Yasir Mohammad

Nepal vs USA Match Prediction

Nepal lost to Oman in their last game while USA defeated Oman comprehensively. The Nepalese side needs to be at its absolute best to challenge the high-flying USA side on Saturday.

USA have the momentum behind them and fans can expect them to carry it forward by beating Nepal on Saturday.

Prediction: USA to win this encounter

Nepal vs USA telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

