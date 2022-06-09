ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Oman vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman and Nepal will lock horns in the second match of the tri-series in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston on June 9, Thursday.

Despite losing their first match to the United States, Oman still sit pretty well in the overall league table with 19 wins and 12 defeats. They have bagged 40 crucial points and are in pole position.

Meanwhile, Nepal, who are in sixth position with just six wins from 12 encounters, will want to play more games and add points to their points tally. Nepal have a good enough squad who can do well in all three departments in this series.

Oman vs Nepal Match Details:

Match: Oman vs Nepal, Match 2, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two

Date and Time: June 9, Thursday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston

Oman vs Nepal Pitch Report

The wicket looked a belter in the first innings but as the match progressed, bowlers came into the picture. Batters would love to score big in the initial overs. Slow bowlers will also get their due in the middle overs.

Oman vs Nepal Weather Forecast

The weather in Houston will welcome both sides with a cool breeze and a little bit of humidity as the match progresses. Temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Oman vs Nepal Probable XIs

Oman

Opener Jatinder Singh is 15 runs short of reaching 1000 in the league. Zeeshan Maqsood is another all-rounder to watch out for from the Oman side. With 69 wickets, Bilal Khan is leading the wickets tally.

Predicted XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Shoaib Khan

Nepal

Nepal have a lot of match winners on their side with Sandeep Lamichhane leading the XI. Sompal Kami, Rohit Paudel and Aarif Sheikh are some of the players to watch out for in this thrilling game.

Predicted XI: Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Bhim Sharki

Oman vs Nepal Match Prediction

Oman have been pretty strong in the tournament as they sit top of the table. However, they lost the previous game by 114 runs to the United States.

Fans can trust Oman to bounce back strongly and win big against Nepal.

Prediction: Oman are expected to win this encounter.

Oman vs Nepal telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

