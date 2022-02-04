ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Oman vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will clash in a World Cup League Two game on Friday (February 5) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The venue has hosted a decent amount of cricket in the last few months,

Oman have played some good cricket in this tournament, sitting pretty atop the points table with 29 points. They have won 14 of their 20 games so far, and have endured five losses, with the other game ending in no result.

UAE, meanwhile, have played the fewest matches among the seven teams in this league. They have won three games, and lost as many. They will have to get back to winning ways, with time running out, as they seek to qualify for the next World Cup to be played in India.

The two teams played against each other in this tournament in January last year, which Oman won by five wickets. The UAE were bundled out for just 170 despite Muhammad Usman’s valiant 68-run knock. In response, Jatinder Singh (62) and Aqib Ilyas (80*) did well to take Oman home in the 38th over.

Match Details - Oman vs UAE

Match: Oman vs United Arab Emirates, Match 1.

Date and Time: February 5, 2022; 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the venue is known to be absolutely flat. The recent Legends League Cricket tournament witnessed a lot of high scores at this venue, which also hosted a few games in the T20 World Cup last year.

However, with this game being a 50-over match, it remains to be seen how the pitch holds up. The team winning the toss might look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The sun should be out by the time the match starts. The temperature could hover around 24-27 degrees Celsius during the match, with no chance of rain at all.

Probable playing XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeshan Maqsood (C), Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (WK), Nestor Dhamba, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan

UAE

Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Darius D’Silva, Figy John, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Palaniapan

Match Prediction

Oman have done well so far in this tournament, and seem to have a settled unit. Moreover, they are playing at home and know the conditions well.

Prediction: Oman to win the game.

Edited by Bhargav

