ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Scotland vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The next fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 sees Scotland take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Mannofield Park in Aberdeen on August 10.

Scotland have played 24 games in this league so far, having won 16 of those and lost six, with two of them being washed out due to rain. They have 34 points to their name and are placed second in the points table.

Scotland recently hosted New Zealand for a three-match series. They lost the two-match T20I series and failed to bounce back as they lost the one-off ODI as well. They are in search of some momentum and will hope to find it while facing UAE in the ICC Cricket World Cup League T20 2019-23 fixture.

UAE, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table of this league. They have won 12 of their 22 games and have 26 points to their name. They have lost eight games so far, with one ending in a tie and the other being washed out.

UAE’s last fixture was against the United States where they emerged victorious. They didn't play any matches last month and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business with less game time.

Scotland vs UAE: Match Details

Match: Scotland vs UAE, Match 1, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23

Date and Time: August 10, 2022, Wednesday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Mannofield Park, Aberdeen

Scotland vs UAE: Pitch Report

The pitch at Mannofield Park is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. Once set, the batters can start playing their strokes freely.

Scotland vs UAE: Weather Forecast

The temperature in Aberdeen is expected to hover between 12 to 19 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Wednesday.

Scotland vs UAE: Probable XIs

Scotland

Probable XI: Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir

UAE

Probable XI: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Akif Raja, Karthik Meiyappan, Zawar Farid

Scotland vs UAE: Match Prediction

Both Scotland and UAE are placed in the upper half of the points table. Both have looked good in this league and will look to keep performing in the same way. Expect a cracking contest when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

Scotland have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Scotland to win this encounter.

Scotland vs UAE: telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Chirag Suri to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury