ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, UAE vs Namibia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The UAE will take on Namibia in the sixth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

The UAE faced Oman in their previous fixture. It was a close-fought contest and the UAE failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game by eight runs.

Batting first, Oman posted 221 on the board, losing seven wickets. The UAE batters tried hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were bundled out on 213, falling short by eight runs. They will be looking to bounce back in the competition.

Namibia, on the other hand, faced Oman in their last game and suffered a heavy loss. It was a high-scoring fixture and they failed to finish on the winning side.

After electing to bat first, the Namibian batters stepped up and contributed as they finished their innings on 275. The bowlers failed to back up their batters as they picked up only three wickets and failed to defend the total. They will need to be on their toes while facing the UAE on Saturday.

UAE vs Namibia Match Details:

Match: UAE vs Namibia, Match 6, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2019-23

Date and Time: March 12th 2022, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

UAE vs Namibia Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

UAE vs Namibia Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket on Saturday. The temperature in Sharjah is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius.

UAE vs Namibia Probable XIs

UAE

Zahoor Khan starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and Basil Hameed also chipped in with a couple of wickets as it helped them restrict Oman to 221. Chirag Suri scored 63 at the top of the order but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by eight runs.

Probable XI

Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan (wk), Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Namibia

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (73) and Gerhard Erasmus (76) contributed heavily with the bat as they posted 275 against Oman. Bernard Scholtz picked up two wickets but they failed to defend the total as Oman chased down the total in the 47th over.

Probable XI

Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

UAE vs Namibia Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. Players from both sides have failed to fire in unison and need to be at their absolute best to come out on top on Saturday.

Namibia look to be a settled unit and expect them to beat the UAE on Saturday.

Prediction: Namibia to win this encounter.

UAE vs Namibia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

