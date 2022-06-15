ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, United States vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The United States and Nepal will lock horns in the sixth match of the tri-series in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two at Moosa Stadium, Pearland, on June 15 (Wednesday).

The United States started the tri-series on a winning note with a victory over Oman by 114 runs. However, they later lost their plot in a tied match against Nepal. In their third match, they lost to Oman by 13 runs and are looking in a spot of bother.

Nepal, on the other hand, are having a decent time around in the series. Though they started the tri-series with a defeat against Oman, they later defeated the same side by seven wickets and are looking pretty confident of adding more wins in the series.

United States vs Nepal Match Details

Match: United States vs Nepal, Match 6, Tri-Series, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two

Date and Time: June 15, Wednesday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland

United States vs Nepal Pitch Report

The previous match that took place on this strip helped both batters and bowlers equally right from the first ball of the game. Any score above 250 would be a tough one to chase down in the second innings.

United States vs Nepal Weather Forecast

There will be no rain interruptions during the match time. Both sides would love the cool and breezy weather. The temperature will hover around 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

United States vs Nepal Probable XIs

United States

Monank Patel is currently leading the run-scoring charts for the United States in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. Saurabh Netravalkar, the former skipper, is another player to watch out for in this encounter.

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Rusty Theron, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige

Nepal

Nepal also have multiple players who are in good form and they need to reflect it in this crucial game to keep their team on top. Captain Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the most important players for Nepal to make it big.

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh (wk), Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal

United States vs Nepal Match Prediction

Both these sides are quite strong. The United States are utilizing their home conditions and would love to add more wins before the series gets to climax.

However, Nepal looked in complete control in their previous match on this surface and will be aiming to add another win in this crucial encounter.

Prediction: Nepal are expected to win this encounter.

United States vs Nepal telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code App and Website.

