ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on January 22

The Bangladesh cricket team have recorded its first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series win against West Indies. The hosts had won the first game by six wickets in Dhaka. And earlier today, the Tamim Iqbal-led outfit took an unassailable 2-0 lead defeating the Caribbean side by seven wickets at the same venue.

West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and elected to bat first in the second one-dayer. However, the inexperienced Caribbean batting lineup struggled once again. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as the wrecker-in-chief and picked up four wickets in 9.4 overs.

Half of the West Indian team returned to the pavilion before the score touched 50. Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Sunil Ambris in the fifth over. Then, Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan united forces to remove the trio of Kjorn Ottley, Joshua de Silva, and Andre McCarthy. To make matters worse for West Indies, last match's top-scorer Kyle Mayers got run out before opening his account.

Number eight batsman Rovman Powell fought back with a 66-ball 41. However, none of the other batsmen could touch the 25-run mark. West Indies set a target of 149 runs after losing all their wickets in 43.4 overs.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal provided a fantastic start to Bangladesh with his 76-ball half-century. Liton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 39 runs to the total, while Shakib Al Hasan's 43* guided Bangladesh home in the 34th over.

Raymon Reifer, Jason Mohammed, and Akeal Hossain took a wicket each for the visitors, but that was not enough to keep the hosts down. Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings after the second BAN v WI ODI.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table

Bangladesh has attained the third position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

Bangladesh has entered the Top 3 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with consecutive victories over West Indies. A win in the final ODI at Chattogram could take them to the second position.

While it is still early days in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, the West Indies team will aim to perform better in the third ODI. They are below Ireland, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe in the standings right now. The top eight teams of this tournament will earn direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.