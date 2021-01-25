ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on January 24

Afghanistan maintained its 100% win record in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with a 7-wicket victory against Ireland on Sunday (January 24). Rahmat Shah starred for the Afghan team as his unbeaten 103* helped his side chase 260 runs in 45.2 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz continued his fine form as he provided a blistering start to Afghanistan. Gurbaz aggregated 31 runs off 26 balls, slamming three fours and two sixes. His opening partner Javed Ahmadi scored a 24-ball 16. However, both openers returned to the pavilion before the score touched 50.

Rahmat Shah then had a fantastic partnership for the third wicket with Hashmatullah Shahidi. The two batsmen added 184 runs in 33.3 overs to ensure Afghanistan won this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series. Shahidi lost his wicket on 82, and then Asghar Afghan completed the formalities with a quickfire 21*.

Earlier in the day, Paul Stirling's 11th ODI ton helped Ireland overcome a disappointing start in Abu Dhabi. Mujeeb ur Rahman removed the experienced duo of Kevin O'Brien and Andy Balbirnie inside four overs to reduce Ireland to 20/2.

However, Stirling fought back with support from Harry Tector and Curtis Campher as Ireland breached the 200-run landmark at the loss of three wickets. Unfortunately, the Irish lower middle-order collapsed in the slog overs as Afghanistan restricted them to 259/9 in 50 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq scalped four wickets, while Mujeeb ur Rahman ended with figures of 3/46 in the first innings. Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after the second AFG v IRE ODI.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Afghanistan could overtake Pakistan on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings soon

Afghanistan has solidified its position in the Top 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with the victory against Ireland. A significant win in the final ODI could even them take to the second position.

The Irish cricket team will be keen to record its second win in this competition. Ireland is at the seventh rank right now with only a solitary victory from five outings.