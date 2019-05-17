ICC CWC 2019: Top 5 IPL performers to watch out for

Anderson Edward

KKR celebrating their win over RCB (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is scheduled to take place between 26 May to 14 July 2019. England and Wales are the official hosts of the extravagant cricketing tournament. All the top teams must be gearing up now for the ultimate battle that happens in ODI cricket.

The 2019 edition of Indian Premier League was preponed to end just in time before the World Cup. The cash-rich league featured some of the best Indian and International players this year as they always do. As usual, most of them showed scintillating performances.

Some of the best performers of the 2019 Indian Premier League will be playing in the World Cup. The biggest challenge that they would face in England is to adapt to the conditions and the format. We have to wait and watch if they would be able to replicate their IPL form.

Here is a list of five best performers from this year's IPL whose performances would be crucial in the World Cup.

#5 Andre Russell

Andre Russell smashed the maximum sixes of the season (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.COM)

West Indies World Cup squad looks formidable and is filled with big hitters. Undoubtedly, Chris Gayle would have a key role to play as an opener. In death overs, however, Andre Russell promises to be much more destructive as a batsman.

The Caribbean all-rounder was the only ray of hope in the underwhelming KKR season. With 510 runs in 14 matches, Russell ensured that Kolkata always had the adequate runs flowing. Russell's strike rate of 204.81 is the tournament's best this year.

The big striker also cleared the fence very often hitting 52 sixes which made him the leading six-hitter of the tournament. He was also quite handy with the ball and took 11 wickets in the season. It has to be seen in this World Cup whether Andre Russell would be able to clear the fence often as he did in IPL.

