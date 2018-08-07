T10 league gets officially sanctioning from ICC

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 315 // 07 Aug 2018, 17:55 IST

Eoin Morgan and Kieron Pollard were some of the big names last year

Ahead of its second season, the T10 league has been officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council.

Last year, the ICC gave permission to the league to conduct the event, but before the second season, the tournament has received official sanctioning, according to organisers of the event.

“This sanction from ICC for T10 League gives our partners, stakeholders and more importantly the players a much-needed boost. Having said that, it additionally gives us the responsibility to ensure we keep growing year-on-year and make this format globally acceptable,” Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of the T10 League, said.

“We shared the vision and belief of the organisers in this format. From here on, it is important to grow the league and the format and ensure that players, teams and the fans get an experience to remember,” Zayed Abbas, Board Member and Official Spokesperson, Emirates Cricket Board, said.

The tournament will have two more teams this year, making it an eight-team league spread over eight days, and slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year.

The first edition, played for a total duration of 90 minutes, was played in Sharjah last year from 14th to 17th December.

Several past and present cricketers plied their trade in the tournament last year, including the likes of Eoin Morgan, Darren Sammy, Rashid Khan, as well as retired stars like Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi.

Interestingly, a SWOT analysis from the ICC in May this year had highlighted the T10 league as a 'threat' to the game: “Cricket as a sport should continue to capitalise on shortened format opportunities like T10,” the report had said.

A mini-draft for the tournament was held in July this year, with the teams picking up big names such as Brendon McCullum, Rashid Khan, Shane Watson, Andre Russell, amongst other names, for the 13-match event.