ICC Launches Global Women's T20I Team Rankings

Image courtesy: ICC

The International Cricket Council today launched a global MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as it continues to drive the growth of the game through the shortest format.

Three-time ICC Women’s World Twenty20 champions Australia lead the inaugural 46-team table, which follows the decision earlier this year to award international status to all T20 matches between Member countries. Scotland are the top-ranked Associate Member in 11th, while Thailand take 12th place in the first table following some good performances of late, including a win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup earlier this year.

All women’s T20 matches between Members have international status since the Asia Cup in June and the new rankings system will help teams gauge where they stand in the shortest format of the game. Teams will have to play six T20I matches in the previous three to four years to remain on the rankings table.

The system moves away from the combined rankings in place earlier and there is now a separate MRF Tyres ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings table with 10 teams, in line with the men’s rankings, which are separate for each format.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson:“We are committed to growing the game and T20 is the vehicle through which we’ll do this. Global rankings and international status for all T20 games between Members is a huge step forward and will contribute to our efforts to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. The new rankings will provide incentive for teams to play regularly and mark their progress globally. I wish teams all the best.”

Australia, who were top-ranked in the combined rankings system, are now ranked number one in both forms of the game and lead trans-Transman rivals New Zealand by three points in the T20I rankings table. Australia are on 280 points, New Zealand on 277 while England are just a further one point behind with 276 points.

Australia, will however, have to win their upcoming three-match T20I series from 25 to 29 October against Pakistan in Malaysia by a 3-0 margin to retain their top ranking. Pakistan will be unable to overtake sixth-ranked South Africa even if they pull off a shock 3-0 win.

The Windies, who will defend their ICC Women’s World T20 title at home from 9-24 November, are ranked fourth with 259 points and India are a further 10 points behind in fifth place. The next five teams on the table – South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Ireland – complete the lineup for the West Indies event.

The list includes nine sides from Europe, 14 from Asia, 13 from Africa, four each from East Asia Pacific and the Americas, apart from Australia and the West Indies.

Both old and new teams on the rankings table have welcomed the global rankings, which coincide with the annual update and have been introduced with less than a month to go for the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the West Indies.

Australia captain Meg Lanning:“Being named the top-ranked country in the ICC T20I rankings is nice recognition for the consistent style of cricket that we’ve been playing over the last year or so.

“I welcome the new teams on the table and wish them all the best on behalf of the Australian team. The women’s game has been on an upward move and I am sure this will further help spread the game worldwide.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur:“The global women’s T20I rankings is a welcome move as such an all-inclusive list will only help spread the game worldwide.

“I’m sure these rankings will encourage more countries to play the game regularly and teams will get a good idea of where they stand in the global context. Players always take interest in the ICC rankings as they are a true reflection of where teams and players stand.”

Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce:“We are all delighted and I think it shows what a great direction the women's game is moving in. I think it will make a huge difference to Scottish cricket as it will open up opportunities to play against high quality nations more often.

“I think having ranking points will make it more appealing for other nations to play against us, and hopefully with the increase in highly competitive matches, with something at stake every time, will improve the standard of women's cricket across the board.”

Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch: “The global rankings come as a welcome expansion and will help in the growth of the game as they will reflect where the teams stand.

“We have been doing well and even pulled off a victory over Sri Lanka in this year’s Asia Cup. The rankings will provide teams like ours further incentive to do well.

“Now cricket fans the world over will know how the game is expanding and how teams are faring in international cricket.”

Chinese Cricket Association Director Song Yingchun: “So far, everyone only knew about the leading teams and their performances but these rankings will also get other teams in the news. With a clear structure of the competition, we could understand better about our position and direction going on forward.”

“This is also a common practice for most of the professional sport around the world. This would be a really good chance for national cricket bodies like CCA to build their cases with governments and sports bodies.

“This can lead to better promotion and enhanced support from various stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates, Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor top the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings which include new players from Southern African and South American teams.

ICC Women's T20I Rankings

1 Australia 280

2 New Zealand 277

3 England 276

4 West Indies 259

5 India 249

6 South Africa 243

7 Pakistan 227

8 Sri Lanka 207

9 Bangladesh 193

10 Ireland 188

11 Scotland 150

12 Thailand 146

13 Zimbabwe 145

14 UAE 130

15 Uganda 127

16 Kenya 121

17 PNG 120

18 Nepal 117

19 Samoa 106

20 Tanzania 89

21 Hong Kong 81

22 Indonesia 80

23 Netherlands 76

24 Qatar 74

25 China 73

26 Namibia 63

27 Japan 57

28 Botswana 49

29 Argentina 48

30 Sierra Leone 44

31 Malaysia 43

32 Germany 43

33 Oman 36

34 Brazil 33

35 Vanuatu 29

36 France 25

37 Mozambique 21

38 Denmark 20

39 Zambia 11

40 Malawi 10

41 Belgium 9

42 Chile 7

43 Peru 0

44 Lesotho 0

45 Swaziland 0

46 Singapore 0