ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

After a four-year hiatus, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is all set to make its return in October 2023. This time, India is all set to host the 46-day cricketing carnival from October 5 to November 19. England will enter the competition as defending champions, having won the most thrilling World Cup final ever after beating New Zealand.

Before the 10 teams take against each other in the main event, the ICC has scheduled a total of 10 warm-up games, starting on Friday, September 29. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first warm-up game.

The Men in Blue will take on world champions England and the Netherlands on September 30 and October 3, respectively.

Like previous mega events, warm-up matches will be a 50-over affair, but will not carry ODI status. All teams will be allowed to field the full 15-member squad in these warm-up games.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches.

The World Cup 2023 is scheduled to start on October 5, with the defending champions England taking on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will also host the grand finale on November 19.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - September 29, Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 2.00 pm

Match 2 - September 29, South Africa v Afghanistan, 2.00 pm

Match 3 - September 29, New Zealand v Pakistan, 2.00 pm

Match 4 - September 30, India vs England, 2.00 pm

Match 5 - September 30, Australia vs Netherlands, 2.00 pm

Match 6 - October 2, New Zealand vs South Africa, 2.00 pm

Match 7 - October 2, England vs Bangladesh, 2.00 pm

Match 8 - October 3, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 2.00 pm

Match 9 - October 3, India vs Netherlands, 2.00 pm

Match 10 - October 3, Pakistan vs Australia, 2.00 pm

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches 2023 will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The broadcast on TV will be available on Star Sports Network.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, and Naveen ul Haq.

Australia

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands:

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, and Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Will Young.

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, and Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, and Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne