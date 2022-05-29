ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 2, Scotland vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and the United States of America (USA) will meet once again in the second match of the ICC Men's CWC League 2. The Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland, USA, will host this clash.

Scotland did well in the previous phase of the tournament. However, this time around, they were beaten by the USA in the first game.

Set a daunting target of 311, they could only manage to get to 206/10 from 46.1 overs. George Munsey (54) and Calum MacLeod (40) were their highest run-getters.

However, they failed to get support from the rest of the batters, thus falling well short of the target. Scotland will be keen to avenge their defeat as the two sides meet again.

Meanwhile, the USA will be pleased to start off with a thumping win over the Scottish side. Gajanand Singh and Sushant Modani slammed half-centuries with contributions from others as they got to a formidable total of 310/5.

Their bowlers then rose to the occasion to restrict Scotland to 206, completing a 104-run win. Saurabh Netravalkar stood out as he picked up five wickets.

The USA will look to keep the momentum going in this contest.

Scotland vs USA Match Details

Match: Scotland vs USA, Match 2, ICC Men’s CWC League 2

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, Sunday; 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland, USA

Scotland vs USA Pitch Report

The wicket will be a good one for batting. Batters have enjoyed playing on this surface and we can expect big runs once again. However, bowlers will get some help early on which they will have to make use of.

The team winning the toss should not hesitate to bat first and put runs on the board.

Scotland vs USA Weather Forecast

The weather is clear for a full game of cricket with no rain predicted. The temperature will range from around 23 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs USA Probable XIs

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir.

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Rusty Theron.

Scotland vs USA Match Prediction

USA put up a stellar performance in the previous game with both bat and ball. However, they will have to make sure to put up another good show.

Scotland is a very well-balanced unit with some key players in their ranks. Expect Scotland to bounce back in this match.

Prediction: Scotland to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Rusty Theron to pick up a four-wicket haul? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar