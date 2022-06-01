ICC Men's CWC League 2, Match 4, USA vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The United States of America (USA) will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 4th match of the ICC Men’s CWC League 2. The Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland, USA, will host this fixture.

The USA have had contrasting results in their last two matches. They began with an emphatic 104-run win over Scotland. However, in the very next game against the same opponents, they faced a 111-run defeat.

Scotland put up 300/7 batting first. The total proved to be too good as the USA were bundled out for a mere 189 in 42.4 overs. Skipper Monank Patel (36), Aaron James (38), and Nisarg Patel (34*) got starts.

None of them could convert it into a big score as they fell way short of the target. The USA need to lift themselves after a huge defeat and play better cricket in this outing.

UAE, on the other hand, lost their first game of the tournament against Scotland by 4 wickets. Batting first, they could only get to 215/9 despite the fifties from Chirag Suri and Chundangapoyil Rizwan.

Basil Hameed and Ahmed Raza picked up a couple of wickets. However, it was not enough as Scotland got over the line with two overs to spare. The UAE will be keen to put this loss behind them when they take on the USA.

USA vs UAE Match Details

Match: USA vs UAE, Match 4, ICC Men’s CWC League 2

Date and Time: June 1, 2022, Wednesday; 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland, USA

USA vs UAE Pitch Report

The wicket has been good for batting in the games played so far. Teams batting first have been able to put up big scores and defend them later on.

Bowlers will find it difficult and need to be tight with their lines and lengths. Expect an average score of 250 or more, which will be difficult to chase down.

USA vs UAE Weather Forecast

We can expect partial cloud cover during the game with a slight chance of rain. The temperature will range from around 24 to 31 degrees Celsius.

USA vs UAE Probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron.

UAE

Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza (c), Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

USA vs UAE Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their previous games. They are eager to come back and this will be an interesting clash. UAE have a side with experienced players and a good team balance. Expect them to make a comeback and register a win here.

Prediction: UAE to win

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

