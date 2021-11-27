ICC Men's CWC League 2: Oman vs Namibia - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Oman will take on Namibia in the ICC CWC League 2 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground on 27th November, Saturday.

Having ended up on the losing side in the previous game, Oman will be looking to bounce back in this encounter. When Oman won the toss and decided to field first, the bowlers did a decent job of restricting the opposition to a 228-run total. The batters failed to contribute, though, as the Oman side were bundled out for a 188-run total. The Oman batters need to step up and provide support to their bowlers.

Zeeshan Maqsood was the star with the ball in hand with figures of 3/30. Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, and Khawar Ali chipped in with 2 wickets each. Zeeshan Maqsood (90-ball 58) and Sandeep Goud (68-ball 50) were leaders of the pack with the bat in hand. Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas made notable contributions with the bat but could not convert their starts.

Namibia, on the other hand, had a reasonably decent outing, despite having lost the toss. JJ Smit (60-ball 56) and Michael Van Lingen ( 48-ball 51) were the top scorers for Namibia. Craig Williams and Zane Green made notable contributions with the bat as they held the innings together and ensured there was no collapse in the innings.

Skipper JJ Smit claimed a fifer and was the wrecker in chief for the Namibian side. Ruben Trumpelman (2/50), Bernard Scholtz (1/26), and Pikky Ya France (1/21) were also crucial with the ball in hand and provided timely break-throughs.

The Namibian batters need to take on more responsibility than they are to repeat the feat once more. The Oman batters need to apply themselves and be patient in the middle.

Oman vs Namibia Match Details

Match: Oman vs Namibia, ICC CWC League 2.

Date: 27th November 2021 at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Oman vs Namibia Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 10 and 33 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day.

Oman vs Namibia Pitch Report.

The surface at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium is balanced and is expected to offer as much assistance to the batters as the bowlers. The quicker bowlers will have a crucial role to play at the beginning of the innings, while the ball is new. The batters need to see off the new ball before trying to accelerate. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Oman vs Namibia Probable XIs

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood ©, Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Aqib Ilyas, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Namibia: Stephan Bard, Michael Van Lingen, Craig Williams, Karl Birkenstock , Nicol Loftie-Eaton, David Wiese, JJ Smit(c ), Pikky Ya France, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylink, Ruben Trumpelman, Bernard Scholtz.

Oman vs Namibia Match Prediction

Having won the first encounter, the Namibian side will be high on confidence. Moreover, being in the home team, the conditions at the Wanderers will suit Namibia more than Oman. Namibia are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

Oman vs Namibia TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

