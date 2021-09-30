ICC Men's CWC League 2: Oman vs PNG - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Papua New Guinea will take on Oman in the ICC Men's CWC League 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Friday.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, haven’t had a great run in recent times. They have lost their last three ODIs in pretty comprehensive fashion, including a four-wicket defeat by Scotland on Wednesday.

After electing to bat first, PNG racked up a respectable score of 226 for the loss of eight wickets. Norman Vanua scored 57 runs lower down the order and took PNG to a fighting total. However, Kyle Coetzer’s 103-ball 81 carried Scotland over the finish line with seven balls to spare.

Oman, on the other hand, are in pretty good form, winning four of their last six ODIs. However, they did lose their most recent match to Scotland by 18 runs.

Batting first, Scotland scored 273 thanks to Richie Berrington’s 97. In reply, Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud scored half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain as Oman finished with 255 runs.

Match Details

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Oman, ICC Men's CWC League 2

Date: October 1, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 4:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be cloudy, but there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 40s.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been a fairly good one for batting and bowlers will have to work hard to make inroads. Chasing should be the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea

Probable XI: Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(wk), Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper.

Oman

Probable XI: Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Suraj Kumar, Naseem Khushi (w), Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Ayan Khan

Match Prediction

PNG have put forth spirited performances thus far, but have struggled to get over the line. Oman look stronger on paper and should be able to come out on top.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

