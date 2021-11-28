ICC Men’s CWC League 2, Oman vs UAE : Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the third match of the tri-series, Oman and UAE will lock horns at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek on November 29.

Oman have already played two matches in the series against Namibia and are a bit settled with respect to conditions. The Zeeshan Maqsood-led side lost their first encounter, but bagged a big win in their second contest.

Ayaan Khan, the middle-order batter, and Zeeshan Maqsood with his all-round performance stole the limelight for the Oman team and they would be keen to extend their lead in the Super League.

Oman are already leading the Super League 2 points table with 14 wins in 20 contests after bagging 29 points.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates will be led by Ahmed Raza. They have some exceptional performers with both bat and ball in their XI. All they need to do is put up collective performances to grab initial momentum in the series.

Oman vs UAE Match Details

Match: Oman vs UAE, Match 3

Date and Time: November 29, 2021, Monday, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Oman vs UAE Weather Report

Clear skies are expected as per the forecast. There will be no rain interruption and the temperatures will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Oman vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch, in the two first matches, supported both batters and bowlers equally. There will be a lot of lateral swing in the powerplay overs initially with heavy wind movement on offer.

In the middle overs, spin bowlers can grab the attention.

Oman vs UAE Probable XIs

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati scored a fifty in one of the games in this series. Ayaan Khan looked in decent touch with the willow. Zeeshan Maqsood will be the key in both batting and bowling departments.

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar (wk), Nestor Dhamba, Khawar Ali, Bilal Khan

UAE

UAE will be led by Ahmed Raza in this series. Chirag Suri and Vritiya Aravind are some of the top-order batters, with Rohan Mustafa leading the all-round department.

Probable XI

Ahmed Raza (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid

Oman vs UAE Prediction

Oman looks a stronger side comparatively with a lot of all-rounders present in their XI. They are already used to the conditions and know very well how to come up with collective performances.

We can expect Oman to defeat UAE by a fair margin.

Oman vs UAE live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

