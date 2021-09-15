ICC Men's CWC League 2: Oman vs USA - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The United States of America will lock horns with Oman in an ODI game at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday, September 16.

The USA side beat a rusty PNG side in their recent 2-match ODI series, however, they failed to carry that form into the encounter against Nepal. Steven Taylor and Jaskaran Malhotra have been the stars with the bat for the USA side. Malhotra scored a mammoth 173 runs in the second encounter against PNG, becoming the first US batsman to hit 6 sixes in an over.

Taylor scored a crucial 82 runs in the first encounter. The USA's batting unit failed to join the party in the encounter against Nepal. Malhotra, Taylor and Nisarg Patel will be crucial if the USA wants to secure a win against hosts Oman.

Oman, on the other hand, are fresh from a win against a strong Nepalese side. Oman may have seemed out of form against the Mumbai Ranji side but managed to turn things around in the encounter against Nepal.

They beat Nepal convincingly by 5 wickets on the back of some scintillating batting from Jatinder Singh, who scored a century, and skillful bowling from Bilal Khan, who claimed 4 of the Nepalese scalps. Singh and Khan must make similar contributions if they aspire to beat USA.

USA are heavily reliant on their batting and a strong bowling performance from Oman could see the visitors trailing in this encounter.

Match Details

Match: United States vs Oman, 1st ODI

Date: September 16, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to have partly cloudy skies from time to time. The temperature is expected to be between 27 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be approximately 60%. A gentle breeze is expected to blow across the ground.

Pitch Report

An evenly poised wicket is expected to offer equal assistance to the bowlers as well as the batsmen. The captain who wins the toss, however, would like to bowl first. Anything around the 250 mark is a decent total on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

United States

Steven Taylor, Jaskaran Malhotra and Nisarg Patel need to be at the top of their game if they aspire to beat the Oman outfit.

Playing XI

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monak Patel (wk), Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Karima Gore, Jessy Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Nisarg Patel.

Oman

Oman, on the other hand, are fresh from a win against an in-form Nepal side. They seemed out of form against Mumbai but they came out all guns blazing against Nepal, beating them convincingly by 5 wickets. They are expected to field the same eleven and not disturb the winning combination.

Playing XI

Aaqib Ilyas (c), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Sufiyan Mehmood, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Ayaan Khan, Bilal Khan.

Match Prediction

Both are quality sides and fans can expect neck-to-neck competition in this encounter. Oman, after beating Nepal in their previous game, will be riding high on confidence. Oman, being the home side, has higher ground and are expected to finish on top in this game.

TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Prem Deshpande