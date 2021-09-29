ICC Men's CWC League 2: Papua New Guinea vs Scotland - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Papua New Guinea will take on Scotland in the ICC Men's CWC League 2 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Wednesday.

Papua New Guinea have lost all ten of their games so far, and are placed at the bottom of the table. They lost their last game to Oman by 110 runs. Scotland, meanwhile, are placed third in the table with 13 points, having won six matches. They are coming off a win against Oman. Scotland won by 18 runs after restricting Oman to 255-9.

Match Details

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Scotland, ICC Men's CWC League 2

Date: September 29, 2021 (Wednesday),

Time: 4:00 PM (IST),

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman,

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain, and the weather is good for a full game. The temperature could hover around 33 degrees Celsius on the day.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been good for scoring runs, and we have seen scores of 250+ in the last two games. Should the batters get their eyes in, this surface should favour them.

Predicted Playing XIs

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(wk), Gaudi Toka, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper.

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.

Match Prediction

Going on current form, Scotland are clear favourites to win this game. Papua New Guinea haven't won a single game, and they will have to be at their very best if they want to beat a Scottish side that has been doing well.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

