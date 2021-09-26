ICC Men's CWC League 2: PNG vs Oman - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Papua New Guinea take on a dominant Oman side in the 38th game of the ICC CWC League 2 on Sunday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2).

Oman seem to have hit a purple-patch, and have demolished every opponent they have faced so far, except for the hiccup against Nepal. They have been swashbuckling with the bat in hand, setting huge totals while batting first and chasing down any target in front of them.

Their bowlers have been intimidating, picking up ten wickets regularly. Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood and Mohammad Nadeem have been their stars with the bat. Bilal Khan and Ayaan Khan have been the leaders of the pack with the ball. The hosts will look to continue their winning form, and put in yet another dominant performance.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, have failed to convert the potential they have displayed into wins. Unlike their rivals, they have failed to register a win so far in the tournament. Chad Soper has put in some all-round performances, and has been outstanding with both bat as well as ball. He has scored some crucial runs for his side, and given them breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Others have failed to contribute, though, which explains PNG's struggles in the tournament. Captain Assad Vala has shown sparks of brilliance, but hasn’t made a considerable contribution as yet. A lot will depend on their seasoned campaigners and the likes of Tony Ura and Assad Vala if PNG are to upset the hosts.

Oman have been heavily reliant on their batting, as seen in their game against Nepal. If PNG put up a good bowling performance and knock over Oman for under 175, they might fancy their chances of an upset.

Match Details

Match: Papua New Guinea vs Oman, Match 38, ICC CWC League 2.

Date: 26th September 2021.

Time: 11:00 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

The weather for this game at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Monday is expected to be bright and sunny. The temperature is expected to be between 27 and 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be approximately 65%. There is little chance of rain on matchday.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has historically been a good surface, offering equal assistance to batsmen as well as bowlers. A total around 250-runs while batting first could be a competitive score. Anything beyond the 270-mark could be challenging for the chasing side. However, the captain who wins the toss would look to field first on this track.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

Oman looked in all sorts of trouble after the white-ball series against the Mumbai Ranji Trophy side. They turned the tables around, winning all their matches that followed the series, beating the visitors in emphatic fashion. Oman came out all-guns-blazing in all their subsequent games.

Jatinder Singh was the star with the bat, and Bilal Khan has proven his worth in gold with the ball in hand. Oman would want Singh and Khan to replicate similar performances in the next match. They have lost only one match in the build-up to this game, losing a solitary encounter to a dynamic Nepalese outfit.

Playing XI

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Prutvikumar Macchi, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Papua New Guinea

Despite not being in the best of form, PNG have put up some decent performances. but have ended up on the losing side in all their games.

They have not made too many changes to their playing XI and seem to be comfortable with the composition of their team despite struggling to win. Captain Assad Vala and Tony Ura are the players to watch out for. Chad Soper is expected to be the pick of their bowlers in this game.

Playing XI:

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Norman Vanua, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

Match Prediction

Oman have been on a roll, and have been comprehensively dominant throughout the tournament. They are the stronger of the two sides. So Oman are expected to get the better of a rusty PNG outfit.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

