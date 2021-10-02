ICC Men's CWC League 2: Scotland vs Oman - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Scotland will take on Oman in Match 42 of the ICC CWC League 2 on Saturday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

Scotland got the better of the hosts the last time these two sides collided, winning a close game by 18 runs. Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington laid a strong foundation for the Scottish side. Batting first, they put up a 273-run total. Oman, led by Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud, came close to chasing that down, but eventually fell short by 18 runs.

Oman will look forward to this match as an opportunity for redemption, and beat the visitors. They will need all their players to perform in unison if they hope to beat an in-form Scottish side, though.

Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Oman, Match 42, ICC CWC League 2.

Date: 2nd October 2021, Saturday.

Time: 4:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat..

Weather Report

The weather at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday is expected to be intermittently cloudy with spells of rain. The temperature is expected to range between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity could be on the higher side as well.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has historically been a good one, offering equal assistance to batsmen and bowlers. A total of around 250 runs could be a competitive one. Anything beyond the 270-run mark could see the chasing side in trouble. However, the captain who wins the toss should look to field first on this track.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oman

The Oman side looked in all sorts of trouble after the white-ball series against the Mumbai Ranji side. They turned the tables around, winning all their matches that followed after the series, beating the visitors in emphatic fashion.

Oman have come out all-guns-blazing in all their games in this tournament. Jatinder Singh was the star with the bat, and Bilal Khan has proven his worth in gold with the ball.

Oman would want Singh and Khan to replicate similar performances in their next match. They have lost two matches in the build-up to this game, losing against a dynamic Nepalese outfit and then going down to a formidable Scottish team.

Predicted XI: Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (WK), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Prutvikumar Macchi, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Scotland

Scotland have been dominant in the tournament. Winning all their matches so far, Scotland will be riding high on confidence heading into this game.

Their captain Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington have been the stars with the bat . Meanwhile, Chris Sole has been the pick of their bowlers. They are a formidable team, and have been on song in all departments. We can expect yet another match-winning performance when they take the field against the hosts.

Predicted XI: Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.

Match Prediction

Hosts Oman are a strong side, and could pose a serious threat to the Scottish team. However, based on current form alone, Scotland are expected to beat Oman comfortably in this game.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode..

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far