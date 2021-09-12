ICC Men's CWC League 2: USA vs Nepal - Preview, Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Nepal take on the USA in the first match of the series on Monday. Both sides have ousted PNG heading into this series. They have put up some stellar performances and seem to be in good form heading into the series. Fans can expect a thrilling series between the two sides.

Nepal have displayed solid all-round performances. Sandeep Lamichhane had Nepal spinning their way to victory in both encounters, claiming a total of 11 wickets in the process. Rohit Paudel was the pick of the batsmen, scoring the lion’s share of his team’s with knocks of 41 and 86. A lot lies on the shoulders of these individuals if Nepal want to get the better of the USA outfit.

Steven Taylor and Jaskaran Malhotra have been the stars with the bat for the USA side. Malhotra scored a mammoth 173 runs in the second encounter against PNG, becoming the first US batsman to hit 6 sixes in an over. Taylor scored a crucial 82-run knock in the first encounter.

Both teams have some serious firepower in their sides and fans can expect neck-to-neck competition in the series. Big hitting and skilful bowling are expected to be a feature of this game.

Match Details

Match:- United States vs Nepal,

Date: 13th September, 2021

Time: 4:00pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy from time to time. Temperatures will range between 30 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. A gentle breeze is expected to blow across the ground.

Pitch Report

It’s expected top be an evenly poised wicket, offering equal assistance to the bowlers as well as the batsmen. The captain who wins the toss, however, would like to bowl first. Anything around the 250 mark is a decent total on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nepal

The Nepal outfit have comfortably outplayed the PNG side in the last two encounters. They look like a settled side and are not expected to change the winning combination. Sandeep Lamichhane and Rohit Paudel are the players to look out for.

Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(wk), Gyanendra Malla(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Pawan Saraf, Sompal Kami, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane

United States

The United States have comprehensively beaten PNG in the recently concluded series, and they seem to have found the balance in the squad that had eluded them in the matches prior to this series. They are not expected to change the winning combination and field the same eleven. Steven Taylor is the player to watch out for.

Predicted XI: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monak Patel (wk), Gajanand Singh, Jaskaran Malhotra, Karima Gore, Jessy Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Nisarg Patel.

Match Prediction

Both teams are quality sides and seem to be in good form. Nepal are expected to finish on top in the encounter.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

