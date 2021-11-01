ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 1, Botswana vs Sierra Leone: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers, which are divided into a couple of groups, kicked off on October 16. Group A fixtures are over, with Uganda finishing at the top of the table to join Kenya and Nigeria in the Regional Final. Group B action commences on November 2nd.

A total of five teams will compete in Group B. Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania will look to qualify for the regional final. All the games will be hosted by Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda.

The first game sees Botswana lock horns with Sierra Leone. Botswana have played seven T20Is so far, having failed to win a single game. They last featured in a T20I game back in 2019 against Namibia, where they suffered a heavy loss.

Karabo Motlhanka has been handed the responsibility of leading this side in the Africa Qualifiers. He will be eager to change his side’s fortunes in the upcoming event.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, will be led by Lansana Lamin, with Abu Kamara being his deputy. Sierra Leone toured Nigeria for a six-match T20I series earlier in the year. After winning the first game of the series, Sierra Leone failed to register any win as the hosts bounced back to win the series by a 5-1 margin. Lamin will be hoping for a much-improved performance from his teammates in the upcoming Qualifiers.

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Match Details

Match: Botswana vs Sierra Leone, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers B 2021

Date and Time: November 2nd, 2021, Tuesday, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Pitch Report

The pitch at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely once set.

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Weather Forecast

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted and we can expect interruptions during the match.

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Probable XIs

Botswana: Karabo Motlhanka (c & wk), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Boemo Khumalo, Dhruv Maisuria, Rod Mbaiwa, James Moses, Tharindu Perera, Katlo Piet, Phemelo Silas, Thatayaone Tshose, Reginald Nehonde

Sierra Leone: Abass Gbla, John Bangura (wk), Samuel Conteh, Lansana Lamin, Arvind Kerai, George Sesay, Chernoh Bah, Miniru Kpaka, Edmond Ernest, Solomon Williams, Sulaiman Tarawally

Botswana vs Sierra Leone Match Prediction

Both Botswana and Sierra Leone will look to kick off the tournament on a winning note. Botswana haven’t had game time of late, whereas Sierra Leone have featured in a T20I series recently.

Sierra Leone look strong on paper and are expected to kick off the tournament with a win over Botswana.

Prediction: Botswana to win this encounter.

Botswana vs Sierra Leone live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Adhitiya Rangaswamy to pick 3 or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far