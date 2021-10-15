ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 2, Lesotho vs Eswatini: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Lesotho and Eswatini will lock horns in the second fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers 2021 on Saturday, October 16 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali.

The fixture will be a Group A encounter with both sides eyeing a top-two finish. It will make them eligible to play in the Regional Finals alongside the top two teams in Group B and the pair of Kenya and Nigeria. The latter two nations have automatically qualified as they were the highest-ranked sides at the onset of 2020.

The tournament, which is all set to be hosted by the Rwanda Cricket Association, will be staged over the course of October and November. The Regional Finals will decide the qualification for the 2022 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

With plenty at stake, one can certainly expect Lesotho and Eswatini to bring their best game to the fore as they compete against some cricketing juggernauts.

The sides have some talented players in their line-ups, with a good mix of youth and experience. It will be interesting to see who emerges on top and makes a mark in the tournament at the end of this fixture.

Lesotho vs Eswatini Match Details

Match: Lesotho vs Eswatini, Match 2, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Date: October 16, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Lesotho vs Eswatini Pitch Report

The track is expected to be an even surface, with plenty to offer for both the batters and bowlers. The top-order batters will look to settle in and get big scores under their belt, while the bowlers will aim to restrict the flow of runs in the middle overs.

Lesotho vs Eswatini Weather Forecast

Conditions at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center will not be the best for cricketing action. Clouds are predicted to make an appearance, which might result in rain interruptions.

Lesotho vs Eswatini Probable 11s

Lesotho: Ts'episo Chaoana, Omar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Mohleki Leoela, Mthimkhulu Leporoporo, Ts'eliso Letsitsa, Ayaj Patel, Sameer Patel, Sarfaraj Patel, Lefulere Mnanthane, Thamae Thamae.

Eswatini: Muhammad Amin, John Chester, Christiaan Forbes, Naeem Gull, Junain Hansrod, Shehzad Patel, Umair Qasim, Haris Rashud, Joseph Wright, Lundinkosi Zulu, Mancoba Jele.

Lesotho vs Eswatini Match Prediction

It promises to be a tightly-contested game, with both sides possessing some quality players in their teams. We might just see the Eswatini outfit edge past Lesotho in this contest.

Lesotho vs Eswatini Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee