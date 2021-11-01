ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 2, Mozambique vs Tanzania: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Group B fixtures of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers kick off on November 2, 2021 after Uganda topped the table in Group A. The Group B fixtures kick off in Rwanda. The table-topper of this Group will join Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda for the Regional Final, commencing from November 15.

The second match of Group B sees Mozambique square off against Tanzania at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. Mozambique have played seven T20Is so far, managing to win only a single game and losing five. They have got talented players on their side and will be eager to perform at a global stage in the upcoming Qualifiers.

Tanzania, on the other hand, last featured in a T20I in 2018 in the Africa Regional Qualifiers. They haven’t had the best of records in the shortest format and will look to put up an improved showing in the Africa Qualifiers B. Abhik Patwa has been handed the responsibility of leading this side. Promising players will look to showcase their talents on the world stage.

Mozambique vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Mozambique vs Tanzania, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers B 2021

Date and Time: November 2nd 2021, Tuesday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda

Mozambique vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The pitch at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely early in the innings. The spinners will play a part as the game progresses. It is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Mozambique vs Tanzania Weather Forecast

There will be cloud cover throughout the day and we can expect rain to play spoilsport on the opening day of Group B action. Temperatures are expected to range between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Mozambique vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Mozambique: Jose Bulele, Frederico Carava, Filipe Cossa, Francisco Couana, Santana Dima, Joao Huo, Shelton Nhavotso, Gerito Sopinho, Vieira Tembo, Zefanias Matsinhe, Titos Nhambhau

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Harsheed Chohan, Jatinkumar Darji, Arshan Jasani, Salum Jumbe, Issa Kikasi, Ally Kimote, Riziki Kiseto, Nasibu Mapunda (wk), Kassim Nassoro, Jitin Singh

Mozambique vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Both Mozambique and Tanzania have promising players on their sides and will be hoping to be at their best in the upcoming Africa Qualifiers.

Expect Tanzania to go past Mozambique unscathed on the opening day of the competition.

Prediction: Tanzania to win this encounter.

Mozambique vs Tanzania live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

