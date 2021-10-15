ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 3, Malawi vs Uganda: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Malawi will face Uganda in the third match of the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda will host this encounter.

Malawi were granted T20I status by the ICC in 2018 and played their first T20I against Mozambique on November 6, 2019. It was part of the 2019 T20 Kwacha Cup. They had an impressive start as they won the seven-match T20I series by a 5-1 margin.

It will be the first time Malawi will feature in an ICC event. They have some promising players who will look to be at their best in the upcoming Africa Qualifiers. Moazzam Baig has been handed the responsibility of leading this side.

Uganda, meanwhile, recently featured in the Uganda T20 Tri-Series. After finishing at the top of the table above Kenya and Nigeria, they defeated Kenya in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

Saud Islam finished as the highest run-scorer in the series, amassing 220 runs in five innings at a hefty average of 44. Their slow left-arm orthodox bowler Henry picked up 10 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 13.8. It will be up to the experienced players to step up in the Qualifiers.

Malawi vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Malawi vs Uganda, Match 3

Date and Time: October 16th, 2021, Saturday, 5:20 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda

Malawi vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters will enjoy batting on this surface.

Malawi vs Uganda Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to range between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted in the afternoon.

Malawi vs Uganda Probable XIs

Malawi

Moazzam Baig (c), Donnex Kansonkho, Mohamed Abdulla, Chisomo Chete (wk), Mike Choamba, Waliyu Jackson, Leneck Nakomo, Blessings Pondani, Chikondi Rice, Sami Sohail, Michael Mwamadi

Uganda

Saud Islam, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Kenneth Waiswa, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Bilal Hasan, Henry Ssenyondo

Malawi vs Uganda Match Prediction

Malawi don’t have enough experience at the highest level. They need to be at their absolute best in their opening game. Uganda looked brilliant in the recently-concluded T20 Tri-Series and will look to carry that form ahead in the Africa Qualifiers.

Uganda look strong on paper and it won’t be a surprise if they get off to a winning start on Saturday.

Malawi vs Uganda live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

