ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 4, Ghana vs Seychelles: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The ICC T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers kick off on October 16. The fourth match of the tournament will see Ghana lock horns with the Seychelles at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Ghana toured Rwanda for a five-match T20I series in August this year, which they won by a 3-2 margin. It was a closely-fought series with Ghana coming out on top. Everyone stepped up for them and will look to be at their best in the upcoming Africa Qualifiers.

Amoluk Singh finished as the highest run-scorer in the series. He scored 219 runs in five games at an impressive average of 54.75, smashing two half-centuries in the process. Obed Harvey was good with the ball, picking up seven wickets in five games. They will play a major role for Ghana in the Qualifiers.

The Seychelles, meanwhile, were granted T20I status in April 2018 by the ICC. The Seychelles National Cricket Team represents the island nation of Seychelles. The nation became an associate member in 2017 and it will be the first T20I it will play since becoming an associate member of the ICC.

It will be interesting to see how the team copes with the pressure of playing at the highest level. The players will be excited to grab this opportunity to showcase their skills.

Ghana vs Seychelles Match Details

Match: Ghana vs Seychelles, Match 4, ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2021

Date and Time: October 16th, 2021, Saturday, 05:20 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali, Rwanda

Ghana vs Seychelles Pitch Report

The pitch at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre is good for batting. It will also assist the pacers from both sides. The pitch is expected to stay true throughout the match.

Ghana vs Seychelles Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kigali on Saturday is expected to hover between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with rain expected in the afternoon. We might witness rain interruptions during the match.

Ghana vs Seychelles Probable XIs

Ghana

Amoluk Singh, Samson Awiah, Moses Anafie, Daniel Anefie, Kelvin Awala, Richmond Baaleri, Kofi Bagabena, Joseph Theodore (wk), Obed Harvey (c), Godfred Bakiweyem, Devender Singh

Seychelles

Pednekar Abijit, Subramanian Annand, Paul Bryon, Kerai Govind, Radhakrishnan Deepak, Deso Kalvin, Rao Nil, Stephen Madusanka, Shiyani Ramji, Sohail Rocket, Naidoo Krishna

Ghana vs Seychelles Match Prediction

Ghana recently beat Rwanda 3-2 in a T20I series. The players were good throughout the series and will look to perform in the same way in the Africa Qualifiers. The Seychelles will be playing their first-ever T20I and the pressure of it will certainly play a part. They need to be at their best while facing Ghana.

Ghana have a well-balanced unit and are expected to go past the Seychelles unscathed.

Ghana vs Seychelles live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee