ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2021 Match 7, Ghana vs Lesotho: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Ghana will take on Lesotho in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, on Sunday.

Ghana beat Rwanda in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. They were set a target of 154 runs by Rwanda. Samson Awiah stood out with the ball, grabbing a fifer. Ghana lost early wickets in the chase. However, captain Obed Harvey and Devender Singh struck a match-winning partnership as Ghana romped home with five wickets to spare.

They then beat Seychelles in their next match. This time around, Kofi Bagabena picked up five wickets as they estricted Seychelles to just 95. The batters made quick work of the chase. Amoluk Singh and Moses Anafie played crucial knocks as Ghana cruised home with almost ten overs and nine wickets to spare.

Lesotho, meanwhile, had to face defeat against Eswatini. Batting first, Eswatini posted a massive total of 194/4. Lesotho, in response, were bundled out for 140.

Lesotho will be keen to turn things around in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. Ghana, though, come into this game on the back of a couple of wins, and will want to carry the momentum forward.

Ghana vs Lesotho Match Details

Match: Ghana vs Lesotho, Match 7, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Date and Time: October 17th 2021, Sunday, 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda.

Ghana vs Lesotho Pitch Report

The wicket is conducive to batters and challenging for the bowlers. The ball comes on nicely to the bat. So winning the toss and batting first should be the ideal option on this track.

Ghana vs Lesotho Weather Forecast

It will be cloudy during the game. The temperature could range between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. It is expected to rain, so interruptions are likely.

Ghana vs Lesotho Probable XIs

Ghana

Samson Awiah started the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on a high. He picked up five wickets in the very first game. Kofi Bagabena grabbed five in the next match. Their batting is looking good. They chased down totals in both matches. That should give them confidence, as they have performed well as a team.

Probable XI: Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Daniel Anifie, Devender Singh, Kofi Bagabena, Moses Anafie, James Vifah, Aziz Sualley, Rexford Bakum, Amoluk Singh, Joseph Theodore (wk).

Lesotho

Lesotho fared poorly in their opener, with Sarfaraj Patel picking up two wickets. However, all their bowlers went for runs. Their batters could not come to the party either. Barring Chachole Tlali (35), none of them could make a significant contribution. Lesotho need to come good as a unit if they want to progress at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Probable XI: Samir Patel (c), Sarfaraj Patel, Chachole Tlali (wk), Maaz Khan, Hussain Omar, Mthimkhulu Leporoporo, Monanthane Lefulere, Tsepiso Chaoana, Ajay Patel, Yahya Jakda, Molai Matsau.

Ghana vs Lesotho Match Prediction

Ghana started off with two wins in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier. They put up a good show with both bat and ball. Lesotho, on the other hand, lost a one-sided game. They will be under pressure coming into this encounter. Ghana are expected to win this contest.

Ghana vs Lesotho live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

