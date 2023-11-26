ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Nigeria vs Tanzania: Probable XI, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Nigeria and Tanzania will cross swords in the seventh game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Sunday, November 26. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Nigeria, captained by Isaac Okpe, are placed fifth in the table with one point and a net run rate of -0.050. They lost to Kenya by four wickets on November 23 and did not make the best of starts to the tournament.

Their second match against Rwanda on November 24 did not produce a result due to rain. Nigeria were struggling at 33 for the loss of two wickets in six overs when rain interrupted proceedings.

Tanzania, led by Abhik Patwa, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the table. With a net run rate of -2.920, they are yet to find their apt combination.

They lost to Kenya by 50 runs in their previous match on November 25. After being asked to chase down a target of 183, Tanzania were bowled out for 132.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Tanzania, Match 8, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 26, 2023, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Nigeria vs Tanzania Head-to-Head

Nigeria are yet to beat Tanzania, after their three meetings thus far in T20Is. Tanzania won two of the matches by 6 wickets and 69 runs, in 2021. Their match in December 2022 was called off.

Matches Played: 3

Nigeria: 0

Tanzania: 2

No result: 1

Nigeria vs Tanzania Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek is not expected to be a batter’s paradise by any means. Targets above the 150-run mark can be tough to chase down. Spinners are most likely to play a part in the second half.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Windhoek. Playing conditions will be decent enough with temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 60s and 70s.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Probable XIs

Nigeria

Sulaimon Runsewe (wk), Daniel Ajekun, Ademola Onikoyi, Isaac Danladi, Sesan Adedeji, Isaac Okpe (c), Ridwan Abdulkareem, Prosper Useni, Sylvester Okpe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Peter Aho

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Amal Rajeevan (wk), Akhil Anil, Omary Kitunda, Sanjay Bom, Ivan Selemani, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Yalinde Nkanya, Kassim Nassoro, Harsheed Chohan

Nigeria vs Tanzania Match Prediction

Nigeria have never beaten Tanzania in T20Is, but have a chance to open their account. Tanzania have struggled thus far and this is the perfect opportunity for Nigeria to register their maiden win.

Prediction: Nigeria to win the match.

Nigeria vs Tanzania Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

