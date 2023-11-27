ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Nigeria vs Uganda: Probable XI, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Nigeria and Uganda will face each other in Match No.12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 on Monday, November 27. The United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek will host the clash.

Nigeria, led by Sulaimon Runsewe, are currently placed fourth in the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.200. They will go into the match after beating Tanzania by three wickets in their previous game.

After being put in to bowl first, Nigeria restricted Tanzania to 139 for seven in 20 overs. Nigeria chased down the target in 18.4 overs to register their maiden win of the tournament.

Uganda, led by Brian Masaba, on the other hand, are third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.393. They defeated Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe by five wickets in their previous match.

After being asked to chase down 137, Uganda went past the finish line with five balls to spare. Alpesh Ramjani and Riazat Ali Shah scored 40 and 42 respectively. Earlier, Dinesh Nakrani got three wickets.

Nigeria vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Nigeria vs Uganda, Match 12, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Nigeria vs Uganda Head-to-Head

Nigeria have won all five of their matches against Uganda in T20Is. In their previous meeting back in November 2021, Nigeria beat Uganda by eight wickets.

Matches Played: 5

Nigeria: 5

Uganda: 0

No result: 0

Nigeria vs Uganda Pitch Report

The pitch in Windhoek has been a decent one, both for the batters and bowlers. Teams need to score in the range of 150-160 to be on the safer side. Fielding first should be the way to go after winning the toss.

Nigeria vs Uganda Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Windhoek. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Nigeria vs Uganda Probable XIs

Nigeria

Sulaimon Runsewe (c), Daniel Ajekun, Sesan Adedeji, Ashmit Shreshta (wk), Sylvester Okpe, Isaac Okpe, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Isaac Danladi, Prosper Useni, Peter Aho, Mohameed Taiwo

Uganda

Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo

Nigeria vs Uganda Match Prediction

Nigeria have dominated Uganda thus far in the T20 format and things might not change even in the next match. Uganda beat Zimbabwe, but beating Nigeria may not be easy for them.

Prediction: Nigeria to win the match.

Nigeria vs Uganda Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

