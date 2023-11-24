ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Tanzania vs Zimbabwe (Updated) ft. Sikandar Raza

On the second day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023, Kenya and Nigeria locked horns with each other in the first game. Tanzania faced Zimbabwe in the second game of the day.

Kenya won the toss against Nigeria and elected to bowl. Nigeria managed to post just 121 runs for the loss of seven wickets on the board. Isaac Danladi scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 100 and was the highest scorer for the team.

Vraj Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Kenya, with two wickets for 17 runs in four overs. All the other bowlers, apart from Emmanuel Bundi, picked up one wicket each.

Kenya struggled throughout their innings and managed to finish off the match on the penultimate delivery with four wickets in hand. Opener Rushab Patel scored 32 runs off 38 deliveries for Kenya and was their highest scorer. Peter Aho took two wickets for 16 runs in four overs for Nigeria and was the most successful bowler.

Zimbabwe elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Tanzania. Only three batters managed to reach double digits for Tanzania, and they could post only 96 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Sikandar Raza bowled a productive spell of three for 10 runs in four overs. Richard Ngarava also picked three wickets and gave away 17 runs in his spell of four overs.

The top three Zimbabwean batters ensured the team crossed the line easily. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 39 runs off 27 deliveries and helped Zimbabwe reach the target in 10.4 overs. Raza won the Player-of-the-Match award for his impressive bowling spell.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 N Davin (NAM) 1 1 0 89 89 89 45 197.77 - 1 10 4 2 IA Karim (KENYA) 2 2 1 79 63* 79 63 125.39 - 1 5 1 3 O Tuyisenge (RWN) 1 1 0 56 56 56 44 127.27 - 1 5 3 4 CO Obuya (KENYA) 2 2 0 56 50 28 56 100 - 1 5 3 5 RN Patel (KENYA) 2 2 0 53 32 26.5 60 88.33 - - 6 1 6 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 1 1 1 47 47* - 27 174.07 - - 1 3 7 I Danladi (NGA) 1 1 1 46 46* - 46 100 - - 3 2 8 T Marumani (ZIM) 2 2 1 45 39* 45 29 155.17 - - 2 3 9 AR Patwa (TAN) 2 2 0 38 20 19 55 69.09 - - 4 1 10 P Useni (NGA) 1 1 0 37 37 37 19 194.73 - - 2 3

Nikolaas Davin played a knock of 89 runs off 45 deliveries on the opening day. He continues to remain in the first place at the end of the second day.

Irfan Karim has retained his second place on this list of batters with the most runs. He has scored 79 runs in two games so far at a strike rate of 125.39.

Orchide Tuyisenge scored 56 runs for Rwanda on Wednesday and is still there in third place on this list of highest run-scorers.

Collins Obuya remains in fourth place and has 56 runs to his name in two matches. Obuya has hit five boundaries and three sixes so far.

Rushab Patel’s 32 runs knock has helped him jump to fifth place on this list of leading run-scorers.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 R Ngarava (ZIM) 2 2 8 37 4 3/17 9.25 4.62 12 - - 1 2 JJ Smit (NAM) 1 1 4 24 3 3/24 8 6 8 - - - 3 AR Ramjani (UGA) 1 1 4 26 3 3/26 8.66 6.5 8 - - 4 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 2 2 6 28 3 3/10 9.33 4.66 12 - - 5 Vraj Patel (KENYA) 2 2 8 50 3 2/17 16.66 6.25 16 - - 6 Riazat Ali Shah (UGA) 1 1 4 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 7 P Aho (NGA) 1 1 4 16 2 2/16 8 4 12 - - 8 T Lungameni (NAM) 1 1 3 21 2 2/21 10.5 7 9 - - 9 P Sharma (KENYA) 2 2 7 34 2 1/15 17 4.85 21 - - 10 R Abdulkareem (NGA) 1 1 2 9 1 1/9 9 4.5 12 - -

Richard Ngarava picked up three wickets for 17 runs in his latest outing, which has helped him jump from 10th position to 1st. Ngarava has a bowling average of 9.25.

JJ Smit has slipped from first place to second and has three wickets to his name. Alpesh Ramjani, Sikandar Raza, and Vraj Patel have all taken three wickets each so far. All three of them impressed with the ball in their recent outings.