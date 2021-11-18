ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Kenya vs Nigeria: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Kenya will square off against Nigeria in the sixth match of an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier on Wednesday.

Nigeria have had a terrible run in the competition so far, losing their first two matches. They lost their opening game to Tanzania by six wickets, before losing to Uganda by 12 runs (DLS method). They need a win to stay alive in the competition.

Kenya, meanwhile, began their campaign positively, winning the first game against Uganda by one run. However, they lost their second to Tanzania by 49 runs.

Kenya vs Nigeria Match Details

Match: Kenya vs Nigeria, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Date and Time: November 18th, 2021, Thursday; 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City.

Kenya vs Nigeria Pitch Report

It has been a fabulous wicket to bat on so far. In both matches, the team batting first won after putting up a big total. Expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.

Kenya vs Nigeria Weather Forecast

The rain gods could disrupt the game, as there is 40% chance of precipitation. The humidity could be on the higher side at 65%, while the temperature is expected to stay between 15 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Kenya vs Nigeria Probable XIs

Kenya

Gurdeep Singh and Alex Obanda are expected to bat at the top for Kenya. Irfan Karim, Collins Obuya and Rakep Patel are likely to follow the openers in the batting order. Meanwhile, captain Shem Ngoche, Emmanuel Bundi and Elijah Otieno could be key bowlers for the side.

Probable XI: Gurdeep Singh, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim, Collins Obuya, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Shem Ngoche (C), Eugene Ochieng, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno.

Nigeria

Ademola Onikoyi and Ashmit Shreshta are expected to open the batting for Nigeria. Ayannaike, Joseph Adedeji and Isaac Okpe should form the middle order of their batting. Prosper Useni, captain Sylvester Okpe and Peter Aho should take care of bowling duties.

Probable XI: Ademola Onikoyi, Ashmit Shreshta, Joshua Ayannaike, Joseph Adedeji, Isaac Okpe, Prosper Useni, Ridwan Abdulkareem, Sylvester Okpe (C), Peter Aho, Samuel Mba, Daniel Gim.

Kenya vs Nigeria Match Prediction

Kenya began their campaign with a win against Uganda, but lost their second game to Tanzania. Nigeria, meanwhile, lost to both Tanzania and Uganda. It is the perfect opportunity for Kenya to return to winning ways against a deflated Nigerian unit. They will try to use all their experience to add a second win to their account.

Prediction: Kenya to win this match.

Kenya vs Nigeria live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

