ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 12: Eswatini vs Uganda probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 12th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, Eswatini will take on Uganda on Tuesday.

After two games, Uganda find themselves in second spot with as many wins, while Eswatini have won one of their two matches so far. Uganda have put up two back-to-back dominant performances. Meanwhile, Eswatini couldn’t have asked for a better start to their campaign, beating Lesotho comprehensively. However, in their second match, they were outclassed by Malawi.

Eswatini vs Uganda Match Details

Match: Eswatini vs Uganda, Match 12.

Date and Time: October 19th, 2021, Tuesday; 5:15 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda.

Eswatini vs Uganda Pitch Report

So far, the wicket has been conducive for batters, but if bowlers can break their back, they can extract something off the deck too. Winning the toss and batting first should be the preferred option.

Eswatini vs Uganda Weather Report

It will be cloudy during the game. The temperature could range between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. It is expected to rain, so interruptions are likely in this game.

Eswatini vs Uganda Probable XIs

Eswatini

After a solid batting performance in their first game, Eswatini's batters will hope to replicate the same in their subsequent matches. The top and middle order were quick to find themselves amongst runs, and will want to continue the same. Their bowling attack has also fared decently, with Melusi Magagula leading the way.

Probable XI: Christiaan Forbes, Muhammad Amin, Naseem Gull (c), Juber Ghadiyali, Joseph Wright, Shehzad Patel (wk), Junain Hansrod, Muhammad Qasim, John Chester, Melusi Magagula, Siphesihle Kubheka.

Uganda

The two Ugandan openers - Saud Islam and Simon Sesazi - have been in hot form in the tournament. In two matches, they have had as many dominant batting performances, which means the Eswatini bowlers will have a tough task to contain the marauding duo. Meanwhile, Uganda's bowling department has also fared well in the tournament.

Probable XI: Simon Sesazi, Saud Islam, Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Nsubuga, Frank Akankwasa, Deusdedit Muhumuza (c), Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam (wk).

Eswatini vs Uganda Match Prediction

Uganda will start off as the clear favourites, so Eswatini will have to put up an inspired show.

Eswatini vs Uganda Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

