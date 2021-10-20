ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 13, Malawi vs Seychelles: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Match 13 of the Africa Qualifier which will see Malawi taking on the Seychelles in the World Cup Qualifier of Group A at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda on October 20th.

Malawi, after two huge losses, are desperately looking to get back on their feet. The top order batsmalen in particular haven’t been able to put up runs on the board early in the game, which is the primary reason for their downfall so far. With Moazzam Baig in brilliant form with the ball, Malawi will fancy their chances if their batting comes together.

The Seychelles, on the other hand, have suffered a huge loss against Rwanda in their last game. It was a performance they wanted to forget as things went haywire with both the bat and ball. They conceded 196 runs and were 23-5 before rain interrupted at the 10th over. The Seychelles' only win came against Lesotho and their top order did the bulk of the scoring, something they’d like to repeat in this contest.

Malawi vs Seychelles Match Details

Match: Malawi vs Seychelles, Match 13

Date and Time: October 20th, 2021, Tuesday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali, Rwanda

Malawi vs Seychelles Weather Report

The weather in Kigali is pretty decent in the first half of the day but the second half it is expected to rain with thunderstorms but the play should go on without much of the interruptions.

Malawi vs Seychelles Pitch Report

It has been a batting paradise so far and the bowlers have been put under the sword, it also gives an opportunity for the bowlers to be more creative but it’s the batters who’re having the last laugh.

Malawi vs Seychelles Probable XI

Malawi:

Malawi have lost two out of the three matches that they’ve played. Their loss against Ghana indicates how their batters let them down. Only three batters in the line-up went on to score runs in double figures but the rest of the batting looked hapless. Gershom Ntambalika was the one who managed to take them to a respectable total. Their bowling is heavily dependent on their skipper, Moazzam Baig.

Probable XI: Leneck Nakomo, Donnex Kansonkho, Gift Kansonkho, Chisomo Chete (WK), Michael Mwamadi, Sami Sohail, Alick Kansonkho, Moazzam Baig (C), Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Mohamed Abdulla.

Seychelles:

The Seychelles, on the other hand, suffered a heavy defeat against Rwanda and they need to pick themselves up from that horrible loss. It’s a new game and they need to put up a decent performance and execute their plans to perfection.

Probable XI: Kelvin Deso, Kaushal Patel (c), Krishna Naidoo, Mazharul Islam, Mukesh Vadodariya, Nil Rao, Shanmugasundram Mohan (WK), Thiyagarajan Rajiv, Sohail Rocket, Stephen Madusanka, Sivakumar Udhayan.

Malawi vs Seychelles Match Prediction

Malawi are much better placed though they’ve lost their games and have made sure they’ve not gone down horribly, unlike the Seychelles. The Seychelles have been batted and bruised in their last game and they’ll be eager to take on Malawi to pick themselves up.

Malawi vs Seychelles TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee