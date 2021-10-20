ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Match 14, Eswatini vs Ghana: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Eswatini will face Ghana in the 14th fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier on Wednesday, October 20.

Eswatini went down against Uganda in their last game. They were bowled out cheaply for paltry 72 runs and although they were briefly back in the game in the powerplay, the Eswatini bowlers couldn't peg back the batting of Uganda. Despite that loss Eswatini are still placed third in the points table but against the likes of Ghana, it’s going to be a tough ask.

Ghana, on the other hand, find themselves in second spot courtesy of a brilliant match winning streak similar to that of Uganda. It was another convincing victory against Malawi in the last game for Ghana. Their bowlers were on the dot and ensured they never gave away too much, following which the batters got them over the line.

Eswatini vs Ghana Match Details

Match: Eswatini vs Ghana, Match 14

Date and Time: October 20th, 2021, Tuesday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali, Rwanda

Eswatini vs Ghana Weather Report

Except for that rain with thunderstorms later in the evening, the weather is predicted to be nice throughout the day. The temperatures will hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 17 degree Celsius.

Eswatini vs Ghana Pitch Report

Batters have been the happier of the two departments as they have the best surface to hit through the line and can trust the bounce as well. The bowlers will have a hard time and their skills will be tested.

Eswatini vs Ghana Probable XI

Eswatini

Only two batters from Eswatini in the last game were able to get to double figures and it was the top order who put up a hapless performance. Shehzad Patel and Melusi Magagula put up some sort of a partnership to take their score close to 72 runs but otherwise there isn’t much to talk about.

Melusi Magagula with the ball once again showed glimpses of how good they can be but they never had runs on the board and the loss was always coming.

Probable XI: Joseph Wright, Naeem Gull (c), Juber Ghadiyali, Shehzad Patel (WK), Muhammad Qasim, John Chester, Melusi Magagula, Christiaan Forbes, Siphesihle Kubheka, Mancoba Jele, Muhammad Amin.

Ghana

Ghana are riding a sensational four-match winning streak in the qualifiers and against Eswatini they’ll be eying for their fifth one on the trot. Daniel Anefie and Samson Awiah picked up five wickets amongst themselves. It was Daniel Anefie’s cameo which finished off the game for them and ended up being clinical throughout.

Probable XI: Obed Harvey (c), Samson Awiah, Godfred Bakiweyem, Devender Singh, Kofi Bagabena, Moses Anafie, James Vifah, Richmond Baaleri, Rexford Bakum, Daniel Anefie, Joseph Theodore (WK).

Eswatini vs Ghana Match Prediction

Ghana are looking at the front runners at the moment and Eswatini needs a miracle to overhaul the dangerous and strong Ghana team and need to play out of their skins in this particular game.

Eswatini vs Ghana Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee